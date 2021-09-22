CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

5 peat-free composts for an eco-friendly gardener (that are just as good)

By Kyra Hanson
countryliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith peat expected to be phased out of garden compost by 2024, Country Living dig in to the best eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to using peat compost in the garden. With the climate crisis bringing devastation and disruption to all corners of the world, the focus has rightly been on how we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. And when it comes to gardening there’s one environmentally destructive practice we could do without.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

14 of the best eco-friendly Christmas trees

Christmas is looming and many of us may have started pondering which tree to opt for. For the most eco-friendly, it's best to go for a real tree which has been grown in the UK. A great option is to plant your Christmas tree in between seasons and use it...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Why is peat bad for the environment - and what are the best alternatives gardeners can use?

You can't scroll through Instagram these days without seeing a new plant mum or dad - beaming with pride as each day their beloved green things grow. However, what few gardeners seem to appreciate is that most commercially available plants are still grown in peat-based compost, despite the fact that the mining of peat is now widely condemned as unsustainable, environment-wrecking and carbon-emitting.
GARDENING
KTEN.com

How to Landscape a Beautiful and Eco-Friendly Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://www.homeselfe.com/landscape-beautiful-eco-friendly-front-yard/. When spring arrives and the weather starts to warm up, you’ll want to spend some time outside—and you won’t be the only one. Plenty of your friends and neighbours will be stepping out of their homes and into the world to enjoy the sunshine, so you may want to spend at least some time outside your home to ensure your front yard makes a great impression on anyone who walks past it.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Peat#Eco#Fruit#Country Living#British#Rhs#The National Trust#Soil Association#Ph Wood#Sylvagrow#Diy
phelpscountyfocus.com

Free Gardening Class at The Centre

"How do I … start a pollinator garden?" with speaker Kirsten McIntyre will be offered by Phelps County Master Gardeners and MU Extension from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the shade of the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden in front of The Centre, 1200 Holloway Road, Rolla. Please bring your own chair if you wish. Pollinators are important to plant survival and increasing food supply for humans.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
sfrichmondreview.com

Sunset’s Garden for the Environment Shares Composting Tips

San Franciscans have long put their food waste in the City’s green bins for composting, but Chris Krupa says there is a better way to compost. Krupa, a project manager for garden school Garden for the Environment, led a workshop on Sept. 11 to show Sunset residents how to turn eggshells and coffee grounds into nutrient-rich mixtures for their gardens.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Hiking Packs

Mountain gear manufacturer Osprey has unveiled the 'Osprey Heritage Collection,' a new line of modernized packs inspired by the brand's humble beginnings. The collection presents five new products: the 'Heritage Scarab', 'Simplex', 'Turnstone', 'Musette' and 'Waist Pack.'. All of the items offered in the 'Osprey Heritage Collection' are reimagined versions...
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

An eco-friendly method for dyeing jeans

Researchers in the US have developed new indigo dyeing technology that, they say, is an eco-friendly alternative to current methods. Dyeing denim jeans is one of the top sources of pollution within the fashion industry. That is why researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) developed a new indigo dyeing technology that’s kinder to our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Tree Hugger

The 9 Best Eco-Friendly Bed Frames of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. A bed frame can change the feel of your whole bedroom, giving your bed the feel of a piece of...
SHOPPING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Anyone can compost, and you should, too

When my mom spots me digging through the trash after a family dinner, she no longer bats an eye. She knows what I am looking for: banana peels, moldy bread and any number of inedible yet nutrient-packed plant parts that might fuel my compost. I started composting in January as...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
countryliving.com

This is the Chelsea Flower Show 2021﻿ Plant of the Year

The Chelsea Flower Show 2021 Plant of the Year has been revealed, with Cercis Canadensis 'Eternal Flame' taking the winning spot. Developed as part of a long-term breeding program at North Carolina State University in 2010, the fire-coloured bushy plant beat other species in this year's coveted competition. With heart-shaped leaves that change from deep red to burnt orange and glorious golden yellow, we can see why it caught the attention of the judges.
GARDENING
Telegraph

‘Staggeringly beautiful’ eco-garden scoops top prize at Chelsea Flower Show

A “staggeringly beautiful” eco-garden has scooped the top prize at Chelsea Flower Show, as a judge applauded it for not being “all about the message”. The Guangzhou Garden, designed by Bath-based Grant Associates, is the first garden with a Chinese sponsor to win the prestigious prize. Judges announced their decision...
GARDENING
alive.com

Is Bioplastic Better? Pros and Cons of These “Eco-Friendly” Alternatives

Fifty-plus years after the release of The Graduate, it’s hard not to cringe watching the famous scene of Mr. McGuire offering Benjamin a “great future” in plastics. We now live in the movie’s future, and a staggering quantity of petroleum-based plastic chokes our oceans, leaches toxic chemicals into the ground, and threatens the health of countless organisms—including us. Enter the multitude of (relatively) new alternatives to traditional plastic: bioplastics.
ENVIRONMENT
handymantips.org

5 Tips to Make Your Plumbing Eco-Friendly

Upgrading your home with eco-friendly elements is a fantastic way to cut back on utility costs, help protect the environment, and increase the value of your home. These upgrades often pay for themselves over time, making them well worth the investment. Water consumption is a common issue, especially in older homes. As utility prices are on the rise and global demand for clean water increases, every little bit of sustainability helps.
HOME & GARDEN
Columbian

Experts extol benefits of leaves to Clark County yards, gardens, compost

Nature keeps dropping little gifts upon us, and we keep grumbling and sweating while treating them like trash. Take it easier, today’s natural gardeners recommend. Leaves are nature’s free, weed-suppressing, nutrient-providing mulch material and ground cover. Plus, they deliver themselves to your yard — no Amazon truck required. “Leaves are...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Tree Hugger

What Are Your Favorite Eco-Friendly Pet Products?

Humans love their pets. Like, really love them. In the United States we spent $103.6 billion dollars on our companion animals in 2020, a number that is expected to go up by a few billion by the year's end. On pet toys alone Americans spent an estimated $668.2 million last year. That's a lot of pet toys.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy