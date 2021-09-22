Trinnov announces a disruptive enhancement update for the Altitude Platform

The .NET 6 project started in late 2020 as we were finishing .NET 5 where we started the journey to unify the .NET platform runtimes, libraries, and SDK. .NET 5 proved to be a very successful release, the first of the annual November releases, and due to the pandemic, the first all remote team release. Most importantly, it has been rapidly and broadly adopted. This November, .NET 6 will GA and will complete the unification of the mono runtime into core, have one set of base libraries for all workloads, and provide one SDK and project system with an expanded set of operating system and device targets. We will also release the next version of the C# language with C#10, have made several enhancements to the web stack ASP.NET, and improved the development experience with hot reload everywhere. We are also working on the next major release of Visual Studio 2022. There’s a whole lot more improvements coming with .NET 6 in November. Read the RC1 release posts for .NET 6 and ASP.NET Core in .NET 6.

