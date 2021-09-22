Trinnov announces a disruptive enhancement update for the Altitude Platform
Paris, France – September 17, 2021 – Trinnov Audio, the market leader in the design and manufacture of reference audio processors for home theaters, high-end hi-fi, professional audio, and commercial cinemas, announces two free enhancement updates to its Altitude A/V processor platform. The Altitude16 and Altitude32 will now be upgradable to 4 additional channels and is certified to render IMAX Enhanced content playback.hometheaterhifi.com
