Trinnov announces a disruptive enhancement update for the Altitude Platform

By Secrets
hometheaterhifi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, France – September 17, 2021 – Trinnov Audio, the market leader in the design and manufacture of reference audio processors for home theaters, high-end hi-fi, professional audio, and commercial cinemas, announces two free enhancement updates to its Altitude A/V processor platform. The Altitude16 and Altitude32 will now be upgradable to 4 additional channels and is certified to render IMAX Enhanced content playback.

hometheaterhifi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Update#High End Audio#Imax#Altitude16#Imax Enhanced#Toslink#Adat#Digital Analogue#Dts#3d Audio#French#Technicolor#Globo#Nhk#Toho#Ugc
