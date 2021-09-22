CLIS – ClickStream’s HeyPal(TM) App Approaching 5 Million Messages, 1 Million Conversations, 1 Million Translations, 300 Thousand App Downloads, 200 Thousand Likes and 25 Thousand Posts Within 8 Months of Beta Launch
ClickStream Corp. a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.’s HeyPal™ app has received over 5 million messages, 1 million conversations, 1 million translations, 300 thousand downloads, 200 thousand likes and 25 thousand posts since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago in the iOS App Store.martechseries.com
Comments / 0