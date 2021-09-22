CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLIS – ClickStream’s HeyPal(TM) App Approaching 5 Million Messages, 1 Million Conversations, 1 Million Translations, 300 Thousand App Downloads, 200 Thousand Likes and 25 Thousand Posts Within 8 Months of Beta Launch

Cover picture for the articleClickStream Corp. a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.’s HeyPal™ app has received over 5 million messages, 1 million conversations, 1 million translations, 300 thousand downloads, 200 thousand likes and 25 thousand posts since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago in the iOS App Store.

Clickstream Subsidiary Executive and HeyPal(TM) Marketer Jonathan Maxim to Appear on Instagram Live on Thursday September 23rd at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), the creator of HeyPal™ language learning app that focuses on 'language exchanging' between users around the world announced today that Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. will appear on HeyPal™ app's Instagram Live on Thursday September 23rd 2021 at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT to discuss HeyPal™'s newest features, upgrades, plans for expanded content and upcoming global launch on Android. The broadcast can be seen on @HeyPalApp IG page at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp.
