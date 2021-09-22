CBC Yukon panellists glad country gets minority gov't despite 'wasteful' election
Canadians re-elected a Liberal minority government on Monday, and Yukoners voted in Liberal Brendan Hanley, who will be replacing an outgoing Liberal, as the next Yukon MP. After a 36-day election campaign that cost $600 million to hold, the final seat tally doesn’t look very different from the composition of the House of Commons when it was dissolved in early August — prompting CBC Yukon panellists Rian Lougheed-Smith and Asad Chishti to question why a vote was called during a fourth wave of the pandemic in the first place.alaskareporter.com
