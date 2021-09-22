Henrico supervisors OK plan for 290 homes on site of Glenwood Golf Course
With the blessing of Henrico supervisors, the oldest public golf course in metro Richmond is now cleared to make way for a 290-home development. At their regular meeting last week, supervisors unanimously approved Godsey Properties’ latest proposal to develop the 120-acre Glenwood Golf Course along Creighton Road in eastern Henrico into two residential subdivisions separated by a stream that bisects the property.richmondbizsense.com
