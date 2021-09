In her weekly update during Monday’s Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sandy McGrath reported an increase of 55 COVID cases in the past week, moving the county up to a total of 2,262 cases. There have been 30 new cases in the under 39-year-old group and 25 in 40+. She noted that she is still seeing breakthrough positives in vaccinated individuals, mostly from people who live with others with positive cases. She encourages people to get tested if they suspect they’re ill and added that PCR tests are still the best and the most sensitive rather than rapid tests.

