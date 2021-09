Two days after returning from an official visit to Ole Miss, On300 quarterback Justyn Martin has decommitted from the California Golden Bears. Martin, the No. 223 player in the On300 and the 15th ranked quarterback in the country, said in a social media post that he was backing away from his commitment. He originally pledged to the Bears on Jan. 18, less than a month after Cal offered him a scholarship.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO