Seven Afghan female taekwondo athletes have relocated to Australia
Seven female taekwondo athletes have resettled in Melbourne, according to a sports organisation official. They left Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The women are expected to complete quarantine this week, according to Australian Taekwondo CEO Heather Garriock. There were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics, despite the fact that most of the participants were not named.www.goodmorningpost.com
