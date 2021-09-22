CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden International Announces Name Change to Lynden Logistics, Inc.

akbizmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynden International announced that the company will begin operating under the name Lynden Logistics, Inc. to more accurately reflect its full range of capabilities and services. The name change is effective September 20. Since its inception in 1977, Lynden International has expanded from a pure air freight forwarder to a...

www.akbizmag.com

tvtechnology.com

SeaChange International Names Peter Aquino President, CEO

BOSTON—SeaChange International has appointed Peter Aquino as its new president and CEO, the company said. With more than 30 years of experience in technology, media and telecommunications, Aquino takes on the new roles as SeaChange transitions to tech-forward use cases for cable and streaming customers, it said. “With our strong...
Benzinga

9 Companies That Changed Their Iconic Names

Many companies create their name based on the founder or the key sector the company competes in. Over time, as the company changes leadership and expands into other areas, the name no longer fits. Here is a look at nine companies that changed their iconic names and in most cases...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

WIN Changes Name to Centerboard

Web Integrated Network (WIN) announced plans to adopt a new corporate brand name, Centerboard, to best reflect its overall mission of giving shippers control over their supply chain using its neutral, shipper-centric transportation and supply chain management technology solutions it is developing. The company also unveiled a range of new...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Signature Devices, Inc Announces the Public Disclosure of Its Financial Data and Other Company Changes

LANDER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK:SDVI) announced the release of its financials and detailed information about the company on the Pubco Info website https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/ in accordance with SEC rules for Alternate reporting companies with respect to the 15c2-11 amendments taking place on September 28th, 2021. The Pubco Info website allows the company to disclose profile information and the company has posted Financials for Q3 & Q4 2019, Q1-Q4 2020, and Q1-Q2 of 2021. The company plans on posting all quarterly data publicly on the Pubco info website and the financials are posted by year in the document https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/document/folders/6/.
Benzinga

Logistics Company Transfix Announces SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

With a goal of building the world’s most connected and intelligent freight platform, Transfix is set to go public with a SPAC deal announced Tuesday. The SPAC Deal: Transfix will go public via a SPAC merger with G Squared Ascend I (NYSE: GSQD). The deal values Transfix at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. G Square first invested in Transfix in 2019.
cryptopotato.com

SphynxSwap Announces a Partnership with CertiK International

[PRESS RELEASE – New Zealand, 22 September 2021]. SphynxSwap, an all-in-one solution for trading, farming, staking, and holding cryptocurrencies, has established a long-term partnership with CertiK International, a blockchain security solution. This partnership comes just in time for the launch of the SphynxSwap platform on the 22nd of September 2021....
vanceairscoop.com

Groendyke named Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker

Inbound Logistics has named Groendyke Transport as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker. With headquarters in Enid, Groendyke Transport is one of the largest tank truck carriers in the nation with 40 locations nationwide servicing the United States, Canada and Mexico. Groendyke also is the only eight-time winner of National Tank Truck Carriers North American Safety Champion Award for best safety record and program in the nation, most recently won for safety efforts in 2016 and 2018.
Inside Indiana Business

CarDon Leadership Change Announced

BLOOMINGTON - Bloomington-based CarDon & Associates Inc. has named Kent Rodgers president and chief executive officer, succeeding Dr. Stephen Moore who is stepping down next month. The operator of 20 senior living communities says Moore, who has served as CEO since 2000, will transition out of day-to-day responsibilities. Rodgers will assume duties effective October 4. He’s been serving as interim president and chief financial officer.
Denver Business Journal

Well-Known Denver Law Firm Hackstaff & Snow Announces DTC Relocation and Name Change

Summary: CBRE’s annual study says it best: there are fewer law offices remaining downtown. Amidst the rising pricing of downtown real estate and the increased viability of remote tools, law firm Hackstaff & Snow, LLC is the latest to move. Concurrently with this move from Blake Street in downtown Denver to the DTC (Denver Tech Center), the firm is rebranding. Denver, Colorado. On October 1, 2021, Hackstaff & Snow will open new doors with a new name. Hackstaff & Snow will close their office at 1601 Blake Street Suite 310, Denver, Colorado 80202. They will reopen as Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson & Griess, LLC with a new location at 5105 DTC Parkway, Suite 312, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. With less traffic congestion and more client conveniences, including more accessible parking, the firm is excited to welcome existing and future clients to their new location. The Denver Tech Center (DTC) is home to many major corporations and area businesses, and the HSAG team looks forward to joining the thriving south Denver community. Along with their move, Hackstaff & Snow is proud to announce a rebranding. Their new name—Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson & Griess, LLC— reflects the high-level practices of attorneys James C. Hackstaff, John T. Snow and their existing partners J. Aaron Atkinson and Douglas R. Griess. Aaron focuses on civil litigation in both state and federal courts, as well as in arbitrations and mediations. His litigation experience includes real estate, probate, employment, construction and more. Aaron’s approach to litigation success is client-focused: success is measured according to each client’s unique outlook, and the client’s goals are achieved through unique legal strategies and conscientious execution of those strategies. Douglas has a broad business client base that includes manufacturing, distributing, construction, technology, and professional service companies and their owners. Among many other accomplishments, Douglas has overseen the sale of Colorado small business companies to publicly traded companies, investor groups and families relocating to Colorado in deals ranging from $2MM to $110MM. About Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson, & Griess Since 2005, clients in the Denver community and surrounding areas have relied on Hackstaff & Snow, LLC for professional assistance with various business legal matters. Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson, & Griess, LLC will continue to help people build their family and business legacies across the Denver metro area and Colorado with a new name and office. Existing and future clients will receive the same top-quality legal services at a reasonable rate, along with personalized and responsive service. The firm’s specialties include general business law legal services, estate planning, taxation, real estate, litigation, and intellectual property. New firm name: Hackstaff Snow Atkinson & Griess, LLC New firm address: 5105 DTC Parkway, Suite 312, Greenwood Village, 80111 Relocation Date: October 1, 2021 Current site: www.hackstafflaw.com New site: hsaglaw.com Phone: 303.534.4317.
staradvertiser.com

On the Move: KY International Inc.

KY International Inc. has announced the promotion of six of its employees. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Benzinga

Tempur Sealy International Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) traded today at a new 52-week high of $48.67. Approximately 691,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares. Tempur Sealy International Inc. is one of the world’s largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes...
News-Herald.com

Lake County Ohio Port Authority announces name change to Lake Development Authority

The board of the Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority this week officially changed the organization’s name to the Lake Development Authority. A six-month rebranding process included aspects of strategic planning, situation analysis and identity discovery exercises. “We wanted to create a lasting, organizational brand that represents who...
baybusinessnews.com

Altaworx Named to Inc. 5000 List

For the fifth time, Fairhope-based Altaworx has been named to the Inc. 5000 List. This year, Inc. ranked the cloud-based voice solutions provider as No. 3,826 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Altaworx was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey with hopes of addressing the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol business telephone systems. It now boasts a growth rate of 84% and operates its cloud-based solutions from three AT&T data centers in Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta.
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
