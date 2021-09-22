Lynden International Announces Name Change to Lynden Logistics, Inc.

Summary: CBRE’s annual study says it best: there are fewer law offices remaining downtown. Amidst the rising pricing of downtown real estate and the increased viability of remote tools, law firm Hackstaff & Snow, LLC is the latest to move. Concurrently with this move from Blake Street in downtown Denver to the DTC (Denver Tech Center), the firm is rebranding. Denver, Colorado. On October 1, 2021, Hackstaff & Snow will open new doors with a new name. Hackstaff & Snow will close their office at 1601 Blake Street Suite 310, Denver, Colorado 80202. They will reopen as Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson & Griess, LLC with a new location at 5105 DTC Parkway, Suite 312, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. With less traffic congestion and more client conveniences, including more accessible parking, the firm is excited to welcome existing and future clients to their new location. The Denver Tech Center (DTC) is home to many major corporations and area businesses, and the HSAG team looks forward to joining the thriving south Denver community. Along with their move, Hackstaff & Snow is proud to announce a rebranding. Their new name—Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson & Griess, LLC— reflects the high-level practices of attorneys James C. Hackstaff, John T. Snow and their existing partners J. Aaron Atkinson and Douglas R. Griess. Aaron focuses on civil litigation in both state and federal courts, as well as in arbitrations and mediations. His litigation experience includes real estate, probate, employment, construction and more. Aaron’s approach to litigation success is client-focused: success is measured according to each client’s unique outlook, and the client’s goals are achieved through unique legal strategies and conscientious execution of those strategies. Douglas has a broad business client base that includes manufacturing, distributing, construction, technology, and professional service companies and their owners. Among many other accomplishments, Douglas has overseen the sale of Colorado small business companies to publicly traded companies, investor groups and families relocating to Colorado in deals ranging from $2MM to $110MM. About Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson, & Griess Since 2005, clients in the Denver community and surrounding areas have relied on Hackstaff & Snow, LLC for professional assistance with various business legal matters. Hackstaff, Snow, Atkinson, & Griess, LLC will continue to help people build their family and business legacies across the Denver metro area and Colorado with a new name and office. Existing and future clients will receive the same top-quality legal services at a reasonable rate, along with personalized and responsive service. The firm’s specialties include general business law legal services, estate planning, taxation, real estate, litigation, and intellectual property. New firm name: Hackstaff Snow Atkinson & Griess, LLC New firm address: 5105 DTC Parkway, Suite 312, Greenwood Village, 80111 Relocation Date: October 1, 2021 Current site: www.hackstafflaw.com New site: hsaglaw.com Phone: 303.534.4317.

