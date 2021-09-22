CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark, Cute, and Slashy in Doomblade Reveal Trailer

By James Cunningham on September 21, 2021
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things are best left buried, like a giant dark sword that revels in the death it causes, homing in on life in an endless thirst to extinguish it. The Doomblade was chained in the depths of the earth by The Dread Lords, whose name alone is a hint that there was probably more self-interest in the imprisonment than a desire to keep anyone safe from its deadly rampage. Whatever the motivation, the Doomblade was starved of destruction for eons before the last of the Gloomfolk found it, and now that it’s free the sword has only one thing on its mind- revenge. The sword can’t do it alone, though, because as sentient and deadly as it is it still needs someone to wield it, so Gloom Girl and Doomblade set out together on a fast-action Metroidvania quest to take out The Dread Lords.

