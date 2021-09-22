CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants edge Padres, maintain one-game lead in NL West

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5d2P_0c47riAD00

LaMonte Wade Jr. dumped a tiebreaking single into left-center field with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the visiting San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Knowing a loss would have meant falling into a first-place tie atop the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-54), who won earlier in the evening at Colorado, the Giants (98-53) got consecutive one-out singles from Brandon Belt, Buster Posey and Wade off Mark Melancon (4-3) to produce the difference-making run.

Tyler Rogers protected the slim advantage in the ninth, getting Manny Machado, who homered twice previously, to ground into a game-ending double play with two aboard. It was Rogers’ 13th save.

Tony Watson (6-4), who struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth with the score tied, was credited with the win.

A fourth straight loss dropped the Padres (76-74) five games out of the final NL wild-card spot with just 12 games remaining.

Both teams rallied from deficits to create the 5-5 tie heading into the ninth.

The Giants’ Tommy La Stella led off the game with a home run, his sixth long ball of the season, off Padres starter Joe Musgrove.

San Diego rode Machado’s two homers, both solo shots, and another from Tommy Pham to go up 4-1 in the third.

The homers were Nos. 25 and 26 for Machado, No. 15 for Pham. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. also drove in a run with a second-inning single.

San Francisco pinch hitter Wilmer Flores delivered an RBI single and Posey hit a sacrifice fly in a two-run fifth. In the sixth, Brandon Crawford doubled home a run and another scored on Mike Yastrzemski’s sacrifice fly to give the Giants a 5-4 lead.

The Padres went back to the long ball to get even when Austin Nola homered to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman lasted just four innings, having allowed four runs and nine hits. He struck out three without issuing a walk.

Musgrove left during San Francisco’s two-run sixth, charged with five runs on eight hits. He walked three and struck out six.

Wade, Belt, Posey and Evan Longoria had two hits apiece for the Giants, who were opening a six-game road trip, their final trek of the season.

Machado added a single to his homers while Nola, Musgrove and Tatis collected two hits apiece for the Padres, who lost despite out-homering the Giants 4-1.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Giants clinch playoff spot

He San Francisco Giants became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. James Torrez reports.
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Newsbug.info

Dodgers sweep Diamondbacks to finally trim Giants’ NL West lead

LOS ANGELES — Their pursuit of the San Francisco Giants was beginning to feel like a Sisyphean task for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who couldn’t seem to gain ground on the National League West leaders no matter how well they played. The Dodgers won the first five games of their...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Braves blanked by Giants; NL East lead drops to 1 game

Left-hander Alex Wood returned from a COVID-19 absence to start a seven-man shutout effort Saturday night as the San Francisco Giants pulled out a 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves, who saw their lead in the National League East trimmed to one game. Curt Casali directed a two-run single into...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Tony Watson
McCovey Chronicles

Scott Kazmir and Camilo Doval, naturally, lead Giants to two-game lead in NL West

It’s easy to peruse the box score and think that the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres in the first inning. That it was a game devoid of mood swings. After all, the Giants jumped on the Padres early. They loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning before Kris Bryant knocked them all in with a double.
MLB
Connecticut Post

Caratini, Padres beat Giants 7-6 in 10 to tighten NL West

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres can have a say over the NL West race even as they appear headed toward what would be the biggest collapse in franchise history. Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini's infield single with one out in the 10th inning and the Padres beat San Francisco 7-6 Thursday to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Chico Enterprise-Record

With NL West lead at stake, SF Giants will turn to Scott Kazmir to face Padres

SAN DIEGO — With a one-game lead in the National League West and 11 games left to play, the Giants will turn to a pitcher who has made just two major league starts in the last five years. Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Scott Kazmir will have...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nos
giants365.com

With thin NL West lead, Giants visit Rockies

The San Francisco Giants have surprised many by sitting in first place in the National League West for most of the season. The franchise that won three World Series titles from 2010 to 2014 seemingly had gone into a rebuild mode, but 2021 has changed that perception. Now, with nine games remaining, the Giants are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a chance to solidify their hold on first when they open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in Denver.
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

NL West lead back to one after extra inning loss

We are at the point in the season when most San Francisco Giants sportswriters spend more of their time thinking and writing about the Los Angeles Dodgers than they do about the team they are paid to cover. I am very guilty of this. In past seasons, this has occurred...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants take two-game lead on Dodgers in NL West after win, L.A. loss

The San Francisco Giants got a little bit of cushion in their quest for the NL West division title as they won on Wednesday night and the Dodgers lost. The Giants were able to pick up a game on the Dodgers to take a two-game lead in the NL West after the Giants defeated the Padres and the Dodgers lost to the Rockies in Colorado. The Giants are pushing for their first division title since 2012.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Awful call vs Giants might end up deciding NL West race

In a division race like this historic sprint between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, every single day counts. No, you’re not the crazy one for replaying minutiae from May while trying to mentally calculate just how possible it is for Los Angeles to complete the comeback and edge out their rivals.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy