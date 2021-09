Trudy Ann Muus of Lompoc died Friday, September 10, 2021, at the age of 81. Trudy was born December 22, 1939, in Waycross, Georgia. She was raised and educated in Newfoundland, Canada where her family was stationed with the U. S. Air Force. A resident of Lompoc since 1958, she worked at numerous retail shops in Solvang. Trudy was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church where she was a member of its prayer groups.