CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

J.T. Realmuto rescues Phillies in 10th against Orioles

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SigFb_0c47rHWi00

EditorsNote: revises second graf to reflect Atlanta’s late win

J.T. Realmuto hit a walk-off two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday.

Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis each had two hits for the Phillies, who avoided a three-game losing streak at a crucial juncture. The Phillies (77-74) remain three games behind the first-place Braves (79-70) in the National League East after Atlanta beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 later Tuesday night.

Adonis Medina started for the Phillies in a bullpen game and allowed four hits and one run in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three with two walks. Closer Ian Kennedy (3-1) earned the win, throwing two innings and giving up one unearned run.

Austin Hays hit an RBI double with one out in the 10th inning to temporarily give the Orioles a 2-1 advantage.

Cedric Mullins and Pat Valaika added two hits apiece for the Orioles (48-103).

Connor Greene tossed a scoreless first before being replaced in the Orioles’ bullpen game.

Cesar Valdez (2-2) took the loss after allowing the triple to Realmuto.

The game remained scoreless through the first three innings as the Orioles and Phillies each had three hits.

Baltimore went ahead 1-0 in the fourth when Ramon Urias lined an RBI single to center.

In the sixth, Richie Martin reached first on a force play after a Valaika single and with two outs Kelvin Gutierrez advanced to first on an error by Didi Gregorius. Thomas Eshelman, a relief pitcher, grounded out to end the threat.

Realmuto doubled with one out for the Phillies in the bottom of the sixth. Brad Miller then struck out looking and McCutchen responded with an RBI double to tie the game at 1. Gregorius flied out to center to end the inning.

Galvis singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ronald Torreyes in the seventh. But Odubel Herrera struck out and Jean Segura grounded out.

Valaika broke his bat but still grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to complete the Baltimore eighth.

Harper opened the bottom of the eighth with a double and Realmuto grounded out to advance Harper to third. Pinch hitter Matt Vierling grounded out to a drawn-in infield at second, but Harper was thrown out easily at home. Vierling went to second on a wild pitch and McCutchen popped out to shortstop.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Bohm nominated for '21 Clemente Award

PHILADELPHIA – Jimmy Rollins and Greg Luzinski each won the Roberto Clemente Award while playing for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is the Phillies’ latest nominee. Bohm is not with the Phillies these days. The team optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last month, and he is currently injured with a left sore wrist. It is unclear if he will rejoin the Phillies this season, but his work that earned him the nomination stands.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Freddy Galvis
Birmingham Star

Bryce Harper in MVP conversation as Phillies host Orioles

With just 13 games left, the Philadelphia Phillies remain two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. Even with a difficult 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, the Phillies still managed to take two of three in the series. The Phillies...
MLB
The Good Phight

Gamethread 9/21: Orioles at Phillies

After last night’s debacle, we have to suffer through twin bullpen games. Should make for some exciting baseball tonight!!!!. Looks like Adonis Medina will get the bulk innings start, which is something. For the Orioles:. Please win this game. Let’s talk about it.
MLB
crossingbroad.com

J.T. Realmuto Comes up Huge, Keeps Phillies Afloat for Another Day

The Phillies haven’t often done what they’ve needed to do against inferior opponents this season, frequently tripping just as they are about to approach the still (somehow) open door to a postseason berth. They certainly didn’t do it last night in a costly 2-0 loss to the lowly Orioles. Down...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies hope injection will make Realmuto’s shoulder soreness fade

The Phillies, down to their final 19 games of the season and desperately trying to stay in the National League playoff picture, were without one of their most important players for the start of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. J.T. Realmuto, bothered for weeks by...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Editorsnote#The National League East#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Pinch
Reuters

John Means, Orioles shut out Phillies

EditorsNote: update 2: revises fifth graf to reflect Braves’ late win. John Means pitched 6 2/3 strong innings, Pedro Severino led the Baltimore offense with two hits and the Orioles defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Monday. Means (6-7) gave up four hits and one walk while striking out...
MLB
inquirer.com

Phillies won’t be on NBC Sports Philadelphia this weekend amid playoff chase

Good luck finding the Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia this weekend. Thanks to a playoff chase that has Philadelphia in striking distance of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the Phillies-Mets games Saturday and Sunday will air nationally to an audience of millions. Saturday night’s game will air...
MLB
wesb.com

Orioles Rally Over Yankees 3-2 In The 10th

The Baltimore Orioles rallied over the New York Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings last night in Baltimore. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted Baltimore to the win and drop New York a half game back in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Montgomery Advertiser

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Orioles (48-103) and Philadelphia Phillies (77-74) play the finale of an interleague three-game set Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Orioles vs. Philliesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (2-10, 6.93 ERA)...
MLB
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Cross Fingers That J.T. Realmuto's Latest Injury Heals Quickly

Phillies cross their fingers that J.T. Realmuto's latest wound heals quickly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. From a broken left thumb in spring training, to a deep bone bruise at the base of his catching hand early in the season, to a sore right shoulder in recent weeks, J.T. Realmuto's season has been filled with nagging injuries.
MLB
Times Daily

Yanks toss it away in 9th, fall to Hays, Orioles 3-2 in 10th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win Thursday night, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
Reuters

Phillies hang on to win rubber game vs. Orioles

EditorsNote: 3rd graf updated with ATL result; Added more details throughout. Andrew McCutchen homered and Jean Segura delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday. Segura added two hits, while Matt Vierling also had two hits for the Phillies, who...
MLB
Atlantic City Press

J.T. Realmuto out of lineup with shouder issue

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies face another obstacle when it comes to ending their nine-year playoff drought. J.T. Realmuto, who clearly has not been at his best this season, was out of the lineup with inflammation in his right shoulder as the Phillies hosted the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Andrew Knapp was in the lineup in place of Realmuto and batted eighth.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies injury news on Connor Brogdon, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm

Reliever Connor Brogdon was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right groin muscle. Manager Joe Girardi called it a "light strain." Ramon Rosso was recalled from Triple A to take Brogdon's spot in the bullpen. Brogdon initially felt pain in the area last week in Milwaukee....
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles lineup vs. Phillies

The Orioles lineup for tonight’s series opener in Philadelphia excludes Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini and Ramón Urías. Mancini had his first multi-RBI game yesterday since July 11 against the White Sox, but he’s dealing with a sore oblique. Urías has been in and out of the lineup with to a sore right leg.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy