CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

‘StartUp Mendocino 2022’ Applications Open on October 1st

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the West Business Development Center:. The bedrock of economic growth over the next decade is to support and strengthen the small businesses in our communities so they can withstand the challenges of rapid change that require businesses to be agile and resilient. For this reason, West Business Development Center (“West Center”) is pleased to announce that applications will open on October 1, 2021 for StartUp Mendocino, their business accelerator program. This no-cost program is designed to give local entrepreneurs with great ideas the opportunity to participate in an intensive training/mentoring program to spark new thinking about what is possible for their business, their community, and the economy of Mendocino County. Participants will build stronger and more lasting business and community connections that will enable their businesses to become self-sufficient and resilient.

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cornell University

Applications open for community engagement grants

The David M. Einhorn Center for Community Engagement is accepting grant applications to fund projects, programs and networks of people dedicated to community-engaged learning. The three open funding opportunities support a wide range of activities, including curricular, co-curricular, research, leadership and network-building. Offered for the first time this year, Public...
ADVOCACY
GoLocalProv

Startup Showcase Sponsored by Innovate Newport Coming in October

Innovate Newport's startup showcase, which is part of RI Startup Week, will be presenting what's next in Newport's startup ecosystem. In addition to an exhibition-style showcase featuring a variety of Rhode Island startups, we will also host a live "quick pitch" in which a number of entrepreneurs will share their stories and present a compelling reason why our local sponsor should consider supporting their growth.
NEWPORT, RI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Community Foundation's Grant Allocation Period Opens October 1st

The Clark County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of its annual Grant Allocation Program beginning on October 1st. Completed applications from eligible Clark County non-profit organizations will be accepted by the Foundation if received or postmarked by November 15th, 2021. Current grant application forms can be obtained...
ADVOCACY
kymkemp.com

County of Humboldt Hosting Community Housing Sessions in October

This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. Make your voice heard for the future of housing on the North Coast. The County of Humboldt Planning and Building Department invites residents to share housing insights and participate in three community listening sessions occurring in October. These sessions will be an open dialogue in which community members may share housing needs, issues, and vision for the future of housing in Humboldt County, as well as perspectives about housing opportunities, challenges, solutions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Mendocino County, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Sheridan Press

Leadership Sheridan County applications open in October

SHERIDAN — Applications for the next class of Leadership Sheridan County will open Oct. 1 and will be accepted throughout the month of October. Leadership Sheridan County is a program designed to inspire citizens to assume leadership roles in the community. One of more than 1,000 Chamber leadership development programs throughout the United States, Leadership Sheridan County challenges and prepares individuals from diverse backgrounds to become influential in determining the future of Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Puget Sound Business Journal

Accelerator program for travel, tourism startups accepting applicants

The Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER), a Seattle-based public-private nonprofit aimed at economic growth and environmental sustainability, announced Monday it is now accepting applications for its Congregate accelerator. The 12-week program, which will begin Nov. 8, is completely virtual and will focus on helping the travel and tourism industries. Health...
SEATTLE, WA
kymkemp.com

Mateel Community Center Hiring General Manager

Begin at 5 hours a week, but usually will be 20 – 30 hours a week when we’re able to have events. Position is eligible for overtime during specific festivals and events. The Mateel Community Center is a 501c3 non-profit in Redway, CA, promotes a cultural and social vision for the community emphasizing the performing and visual arts. It is a membership-based organization, whose members elect the nine-member Board of Directors. The MCC operates an 800-person capacity venue in Southern Humboldt County, offering theatre, music and a diverse portfolio of cultural and community events, and produces the internationally-acclaimed festival Reggae on the River.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
foxbangor.com

Union River Center celebrates 1st startup

ELLSWORTH — An Ellsworth-based company that focuses on the growth and development of startups and small businesses graduated its first startup company Thursday. The Genotyping Center of America was the first company to graduate from the Union River Center’s business incubator program. The center provides genetic testing for research laboratory...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#West Center#Business Bootcamp#The Community Foundation#Adventist Health#Tri Counties Bank#Lpl Financial Llc#Madrones#Mendocino
illinoisstate.edu

Applications open for Alternative Breaks

Applications are now open for a variety of opportunities within the Alternative Breaks (AB) program at Illinois State. AB is a student organization supported by the Center for Civic Engagement (CCE). Students who take part in AB are given opportunities to lead and take part in local, national, and global...
ILLINOIS STATE
kymkemp.com

DHHS Hosting Workshop to ‘Focus on Water Efficiency’ on Tuesday

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services:. Rural residential homeowners, agricultural producers and people interested in protecting local watersheds are invited to attend a water efficiency workshop Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. The county’s Drought Task Force is partnering...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
poncacitynow.com

Pandemic Relief Benefits Applications due by October 1st, 2021

PONCA CITY — PCPS. Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) is a program that helps children who would have received free or reduced-price meals at school if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who qualify will receive a debit card preloaded with funds that can be used for groceries. All benefits...
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
kymkemp.com

New Redwood CORE Hub Proposes Ambitious ‘Carbon Negative’ Goal for 2030

A new initiative, the Redwood Region Climate and Community Resilience Hub (“CORE Hub”), has launched from the Humboldt Area Foundation/Wild Rivers Community Foundation to help improve local resilience across built and natural systems. By deepening regional cooperation the CORE Hub is poised to develop equitable solutions to address growing climate emergencies.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Employers Need To Update Their Noncompetition Agreements And Employment Applications By October 1st

Due to several new laws passed by the Nevada Legislature that take effect October 1, 2021, it is time for Nevada employers to review and modify their noncompetition agreements and employment applications to avoid potential legal liability. First, Assembly Bill 47 significantly increases Nevada’s existing restrictions on noncompetition agreements by...
NEVADA STATE
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Offers Local Assistance Center to Help Victims of July Lightning Fires

Trinity County residents impacted by the July 2021 Lightning Fires can get help at a Local Assistance Center (LAC) in Weaverville beginning on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Services available include document replacement, financial assistance, navigating insurance claims, debris removal, and mental health services. Local, state, and federal agencies, as well as community organizations, will be available to answer questions, refer residents to recovery resources, and provide financial and other assistance.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Southern Humboldt Nurse Selected for Statewide Healthcare Hero Award

A Nurse at Jerold Phelps Community Hospital in Garberville has been selected as a 2021 Healthcare Hero by the California Association of Health Facilities. Adelaida Yanez, RN was one of twelve individuals who work in long-term care across the entire state to be selected for this award. Adelaida is an...
GARBERVILLE, CA
localeben.com

2021-2022 4-H Enrollment Begins October 1st

What is 4-H? With over six million members, 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization! The four H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health and represent 4-H’s commitment to providing youth development and educational opportunities that teach important skills such as critical thinking, generosity, service, problem solving, and healthy living.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy