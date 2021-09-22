‘StartUp Mendocino 2022’ Applications Open on October 1st

This is a press release from the West Business Development Center:. The bedrock of economic growth over the next decade is to support and strengthen the small businesses in our communities so they can withstand the challenges of rapid change that require businesses to be agile and resilient. For this reason, West Business Development Center (“West Center”) is pleased to announce that applications will open on October 1, 2021 for StartUp Mendocino, their business accelerator program. This no-cost program is designed to give local entrepreneurs with great ideas the opportunity to participate in an intensive training/mentoring program to spark new thinking about what is possible for their business, their community, and the economy of Mendocino County. Participants will build stronger and more lasting business and community connections that will enable their businesses to become self-sufficient and resilient.