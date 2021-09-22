CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates end 13-game losing streak in Cincinnati

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJHnv_0c47r0bc00

EditorsNote: Fixed Perez hitless skid to 19 in 1st/2nd grafs; Updated WC race in 3rd; Added Pirates’ W-L/Mahle’s 1st name in 6th; Deleted “Nick” in last

Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and Michael Perez snapped an 0-for-19 slump with two hits to help the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates win their first game in Cincinnati in 14 tries with a 6-2 victory Tuesday night.

Perez, the Pirates’ catcher, had been hitless in 19 at-bats and 2-for-53 coming into his sixth-inning at-bat, before an infield single sparked his night.

For the Reds, it was a bad time for their 13-game home winning streak against the Pirates to come to an end. The Reds (78-74) fell to four games behind St. Louis, which beat Milwaukee Tuesday, for the second National League wild-card spot.

Mitch Keller (5-11) earned his first win since Aug. 20 at St. Louis, allowing just two runs while scattering seven singles over 5 2/3 innings. Keller and four relievers combined to hold the Reds to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Reds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Tucker Barnhart grounded into a double play, scoring Kyle Farmer, who had singled to open the inning.

The Pirates (57-94) evened the score in the fourth when Ben Gamel golfed an inside fastball from Tyler Mahle two rows deep into the stands in right, just beyond the reach of a leaping Nick Castellanos for his eighth homer.

The Reds loaded the bases with none out in the fourth against Keller. But Keller minimized the damage, with rookie T.J. Friedl accounting for the only run with a one-out sacrifice fly to left, scoring Joey Votto for a 2-1 lead.

The Pirates came right back with two runs against Mahle in the fifth. Hoy Park opened with a single and later scored on a one-out single from Hayes to tie the game, 2-2. The Pirates took a 3-2 lead when Cole Tucker singled to center, scoring Hayes.

Mahle (12-6) was tagged for six hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking three.

The Reds had a chance to tie the game with two outs in the sixth. But pinch hitter Asdrubal Cabrera struck out swinging to fall to 0-for-20 since the Reds signed him in early September.

Facing Pirates reliever Nick Mears in the seventh, the Reds had yet another golden opportunity. Delino DeShields and Jonathan India walked. Max Schrock singled to center to load the bases with none out. But Castellanos fouled out to first. Votto popped out to shallow center and Farmer struck out looking, as the Pirates maintained their one-run lead.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Delino Deshields
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Giants clinch playoff spot

He San Francisco Giants became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. James Torrez reports.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Cincinnati#Editorsnote#National League#Hoy Park#Facing Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy