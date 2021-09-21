CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Add Recent Draft Picks to Practice Squad

By Bill Huber
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with releasing tight end Jace Sternberger on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman RJ McIntosh and safety Shawn Davis to the practice squad. Both players have recent draft pedigree. McIntosh (6-5, 286) was a fifth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2018 out of the University...

