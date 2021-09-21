Top five NFL offensive performers from Week 2

The second week of the 2021 National Football League season has now been concluded. Here are the top five offensive performers from winning teams. 5) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–It was a tough week one of the season for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just how bad was it? Well, he completed only 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions in an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On Monday night, Rodgers was back to his old self. He was prolific in the second half in guiding the Packers to 21 unanswered points in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions. In the 60 minutes of action, Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.