NEWFANE — Medina jumped out a 24-0 halftime lead to cruise past Newfane 40-0 in Class C North action on Saturday. Xander Payne threw three touchdown passes for the second consecutive game for the Mustangs, going 16 for 22 for 238 yards. Greg Thompson had 116 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, while Jarin Rhim had six catches for 53 yards and Joe Cecchini had a touchdown catch. Robert Arnold had 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

MEDINA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO