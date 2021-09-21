Spend Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Zycus, Proactis, Ivalua

According to a research report "Atomic Force Microscopy Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Offering, Grade (Industrial, Research), Application (Material Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductors and Electronics, Academics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Atomic Force Microscopy Market is projected to grow from USD 489 million in 2021 to USD 631 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The applications of atomic force microscopy include materials science, life sciences, semiconductors and electronics, academics, and others (that include solar cells, geoscience, forensic science, and food technology). The market growth can primarily be attributed to committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development, and high demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industry.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO