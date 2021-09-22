CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

 7 days ago

The Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market is forecast to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Titanium sponge is a form of titanium that is brittle and porous in nature. It shows high elasticity, with a high strength-to-weight ratio. It is utilized as a base for titanium billets, alloys, ingots, and others. Moreover, it shows low electrical and thermal conductivity and is one of the usual corrosion-resistant structural metals.

