Connected Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.

The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Wellness Tourism Market Report by Global Size 2021: by Research Objectives, Investment Scenario, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Key Trends by Regions, Share and Revenue Forecast by 2027

The Wellness Tourism market report aims to provide a high-quality and accurate analysis of the market, while also taking into account the present market situation, as COVID 19 has a significant impact on the global economy. It also covers competitive intelligence, technology threats and breakthroughs, and a variety of other topics. Market participants can comprehend the most significant developments in the global market thanks to its professionally crafted market intelligence.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Middle Eastern and North African PA6 Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the Middle Eastern and North African PA6 market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Middle Eastern and North African PA6 market is expected to reach $19.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.0%. In this market, textile and industrial is the largest segment by end use.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The next 10 years to be on the amelioration spree in automotive sector by having the Forestry Equipment Tires Market grow at the rate of 5.7%

PMR delivers key insights on the global forestry equipment tires market in its latest research report titled "Forestry Equipment Tires Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028", which analyzes the global forestry equipment tires market and offers comprehensive insights and statistic for the next ten years.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Bare Metal Cloud Services Market Witnessing a Remarkable Boost | IBM, Scaleway, Packet, Oracle

The ' Bare Metal Cloud Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Bare Metal Cloud Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Bare Metal Cloud Services market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electric Motor Market to Generate $169.1 Billion Revenue By 2036

The global Electric Motor Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 113.3 billion in 2020 to USD 169.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial end-users in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions along with growing use of electric motors across major industries is the driving factor for the growth of this market. Emerging robotics technologies and the demand for electric motors in the robots is likely to create a larger opportunity for Electric Motor Market in near future.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

The Automotive Suspension Bushes Market to be exalted with advancements in technology at a CAGR of 4% between 2021 and 2031

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market in its report titled 'Automotive Suspension Bushes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2027'. Based on product type, control arm bushes are expected to remain the widely utilized Automotive Suspension Bushes throughout the forecast period. The passenger cars vehicle type segment will wield major share throughout the forecast years in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control) Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2027 | Major Companies are Denso, Magna, Mando, Valeo, ZF, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Bosch, Delphi, Continental

The Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control) market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

EV Test Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The global EV Test Equipment Market size is projected to reach USD 105 million by 2026, from an estimated USD 42 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.1%. The base year for the report is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as such as increasing pollution and the threat of global warming have accentuated the need to replace petroleum-fuel vehicles with emission-free substitutes. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the market for electric vehicle testing equipment and related components.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Linear Robots Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2027 | Major Companies are Gudel, IAI, Parker, Fibro, BAHR, BOSCH Rexroth, PROMOT

The Linear Robots market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Acaricides Market is to be Driven by the Demand for Higher Agricultural Yield in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Acaricides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Acaricides Market, assessing the market based on its segments like major chemical types, mode of action, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Energy Storage Technology Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Energy Storage Technology covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Energy Storage Technology explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are GS Yuasa Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Unienergy Technologies Llc & Byd Co. Ltd.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Liquid Macrofiltration Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2027 | Major Companies are Amiad Water Systems, Andritz, Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Filtration Group

The Liquid Macrofiltration market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
INDUSTRY
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Solder Preform Market 2021 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2026

Global Solder Preform Market Growth 2021-2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Solder Preform market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size, Opportunity, Research Report, Growth, Business Scenario, Trend, Share, Insights, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2028

The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major...
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Benzbromarone Market 2021: Global Industry Size and Growth Opportunities to 2027

The Global Benzbromarone Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Benzbromarone market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Real Estate Investment Software Market is Experience a Revolutionary Growth | RealData, Zilculator, CREmodel

Latest released the research study on Global Real Estate Investment Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Real Estate Investment Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Real Estate Investment Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Channel Marketing Management Software Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story | SmartyAds, SALESmanago, SAP, Springbot

Latest survey on Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Channel Marketing Management Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Channel Marketing Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Allbound, Aprimo, BrandBuilder, ChannelEyes, Epsilon, FullviewHMS, LogicBay, Mediawide, Musqot, Oracle, SALESmanago, SAP, SmartyAds, Springbot, SproutLoud Media Networks, TreeHouse Interactive, Vistex, Zentail Commerce, Zift Solutions.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Advertising Management Platform Market May Set New Growth Story | Adobe, RhythmOne, Mediawide, Celtra, Bannerflow

Latest released Worldwide Advertising Management Platform Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE

