Connected Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The global Electric Motor Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 113.3 billion in 2020 to USD 169.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial end-users in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions along with growing use of electric motors across major industries is the driving factor for the growth of this market. Emerging robotics technologies and the demand for electric motors in the robots is likely to create a larger opportunity for Electric Motor Market in near future.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO