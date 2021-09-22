CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BPCL wins 15 awards at Global Communication Conclave

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, bagged a total of 15 awards at the Global Communication Conclave hosted by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa on 18th September 2021. Govind Gaude, Hon'ble Minister of ArtCulture,...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Empress Earth conducts Global Pageant Awards

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/ATK): A leading organisation working for planet conservation, Empress Earth conducted its first virtual edition of global pageant awards on the advice of contestants. The event that was originally supposed to be organized in Dubai on June 1st, got postponed due to the Covid outbreak....
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Priyadarshni Academy's Global Awards on Sep 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The globally recognized Priyadarshni Academy Awards are conferred on national and international dignitaries for outstanding contribution in their respective fields. This year, exceptional achievers will be felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy's Awards presentation ceremony. The webinar is scheduled...
INDIA
The Associated Press

TransferMate Global Payments Selects ComplyAdvantage For The Company’s Award-Winning AML And Risk Screening Solutions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021-- Today ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection announced that TransferMate Global Payments, a leading global B2B-payments technology solution provider, has selected the reg tech innovator’s award-winning customer onboarding, transaction screening and monitoring solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

TEKLYNX Global Marketing Director Jenna Wagner Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. TEKLYNX International, known for barcode labeling software solutions and customer support that help supply chains and companies work better, today announced Global Marketing Director Jenna Wagner has been named a winner of the 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Communication#Conclave#Ani Newsvoir#Maharatna#Covid#Lpg#House Journal Print#Digital Newsletter#Annual Report#Cgm#Prbrand#Bharat Petroleum#Mumbaikochi#Mmtpa#Retail Outlets#Lubes#Aviation Service Stations
houstonmirror.com

Beach Chairs Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Bravo Sports, Kijaro Coast, Telescope Casual

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Beach Chairs Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Beach Chairs Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Beach Chairs Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Adventure Theme Park Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Adventure Park, Visalia Adventure Park, WildPlay

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Adventure Theme Park Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Adventure Theme Park Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Adventure Theme Park Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Computational Biology Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand |Research Methodology| Business Opportunities By Leading Players are Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, ETC.

The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions. The report provides Computational Biology market forecast, supported by detailed insights historical data and revenues, past and current market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, along with ranging impacts of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, adapting to new technological advances, new product launch, and strategic collaboration, rise in the patient pool are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics market during the forecast period. the global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market valued at...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
Place
Mumbai
houstonmirror.com

Enterprise Cyber Security Market is Going to Boom with Westone, Symantec, Venustech

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Cyber Security Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Data Governance Market projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.3%

According to a new market research report "Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period. Due to the rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the data governance market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Key Customer Management BPO Service Market is in Huge Demand | Concentrix, IBM, Sutherland Global Services

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Key Customer Management BPO Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Key Customer Management BPO Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Key Customer Management BPO Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Shipping Containers Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Sea Box, TLS Offshore Containers, Singamas Container

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Shipping Containers Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Shipping Containers Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Shipping Containers Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Air and Missile Defense Radar System Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2027

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Air and Missile Defense Radar System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group, Airbus Group, BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Finmeccanica, Almaz-Antey, Reutech Radar Systems & Rockwell Collins etc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Luxury Home Appliances Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Panasonic, Gorenje, Whirlpool

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Luxury Home Appliances Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic Corporation, Gorenje Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Candy Group, Amica Wronki S.A, Viking Range, LLC, Samsung Electronics, Tatung Company, Fagor Electrodomésticos, Middleby Corporation, Godrej Group, Electrolux AB, Miele & Cie. KG, Arcelik A.S, Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd, Haier Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, Konka Group Co. Ltd, LG Electronics & BSH Hausgeräte GmbH etc.
ELECTRONICS
houstonmirror.com

Ship Plate Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Ship Plate Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Ship Plate's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Ship Plate includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Ficosa, Magna, Burco, Valeo

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Rear View Mirror market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Retail Market is Booming Worldwide with ALIBABA, TRUEFIT, Nike, LVMH

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Retail Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ALIBABA, STITCH FIX, Snap, TRUEFIT, FINERY, STYLUMIA, Nike, Walmart, Goody Box, Adidas, Burberry, Levi's, HOOK, LVMH & GRABIT etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cryptographic Security Market is Going to Boom with IBM, HP, Nucrypt

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cryptographic Security Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cryptographic Security Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cryptographic Security Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy