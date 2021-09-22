BPCL wins 15 awards at Global Communication Conclave

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Luxury Home Appliances Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic Corporation, Gorenje Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Candy Group, Amica Wronki S.A, Viking Range, LLC, Samsung Electronics, Tatung Company, Fagor Electrodomésticos, Middleby Corporation, Godrej Group, Electrolux AB, Miele & Cie. KG, Arcelik A.S, Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd, Haier Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, Konka Group Co. Ltd, LG Electronics & BSH Hausgeräte GmbH etc.
Comments / 0