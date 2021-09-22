IT Infrastructure Services Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2026

Opportunities in the automotive parking assistance system market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from invention of parking sensors to fully autonomous car parking in future. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive parking assistance system market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.1%. In this market, camera is expected to remain the largest component type and SUVs and crossovers segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing vehicle production, government regulations for vehicle safety features, and increasing investment by the industry players within the North America region.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO