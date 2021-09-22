Penn State falls short on duty to protect students from campus sexual assault | Column
As students returned back to Penn State for the fall semester, their first month in State College has seen an alarming amount of reported sexual assaults. Eleven forcible sex offenses have been reported since move-in day, a staggering and heart-tearing number. It's beginning to feel like every other day a new assault has occurred. One assault is one too many — 11 is an epidemic.www.collegian.psu.edu
