After meeting last weekend in Premier League play, Manchester United and West Ham face off again on Wednesday at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup. The Red Devils were 2-1 winners at the weekend and are the favorites here, though the team is expected to use a decent amount of bench players for this one. United are one of the favorites to take home the trophy for the second-tier tournament which concludes with the final on Feb. 22.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO