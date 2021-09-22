CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

When Does Venting Stop Being Healthy?

By Sukriti Wahi
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to think I’m a veteran venter. In fact, games of ‘venting tennis’ are particularly frequent in some of my group chats. The communal rage is usually fresh and prickly when the frenzied texting begins. Skulls, sad faces and woozy emojis fleck our word bubbles faster than our thoughts can form. Anticipation-inducing ellipses punctuate the thread, letting us know that a fellow frustrated friend is about to fire off, and that we should ready our rackets to return the serve.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Break

Stop scrolling. Stop being bored. Do these things instead.

Many of us have a mindless scrolling habit. When you are bored, it is easy to scroll through your phone, looking for stimulation aimlessly. However, this boredom only breeds more boredom. Instead of reaching for your phone when you are bored, improve your mental health and well-being by doing these things instead.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

5 Ways to Stop Being Lazy

When we look at the state of the world, it is easy to feel like everyone has become so lazy. We watch shows where people can’t seem to get off their couch and move around, wondering why they can’t do what we’re doing. While this makes us feel even greater about ourselves, a step back into reality will show that not too many people are motivated to exercise and lose weight.
NETFLIX
The Independent

Cheryl says she is not ‘emotionally, mentally or physically’ able to perform following Sarah Harding’s death

Cheryl has pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.Harding died earlier this month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, had been due to perform at Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday (25 September).However, event organisers announced on Friday (24 September)...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vents#Venting#Healing Minds Psychology
KING-5

When does screen time enter 'problem territory'?

A growing concern for parents across the U.S. is the impact too much screen time can have on kids. Seattle nonprofit Recovery Cafe offers a refuge for people who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges — and this fall, they're tackling screen addiction with a series of free webinars.
SEATTLE, WA
David Liira

When It Comes Exercise, Age Doesn't Matter

“What should I be doing as a 65-year-old?” is a silly question. One of the most frequent questions I get as a kinesiologist is, ‘What exercise should I do as a [insert age here] year-old?”. The truth is, this question is incredibly hard to answer. When it comes to running and exercise in general, age is more irrelevant than you may think. It’s impossible to have a good plan of action based on this information alone.
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
SCIENCE
Refinery29

Linda Evangelista Says CoolSculpting Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

In an emotional post shared to Instagram late Wednesday night, legendary '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics after she was "brutally disfigured" by the company's CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment. "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy