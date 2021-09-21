The Choice of a Moment
One moment, one choice, one decision can change a life. But, what if you could look ahead and see what each option offered?. That is the premise of the new NBC drama Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk as Joe Kimbrough, who lives three lives stemming from three possible choices made at a turning point in his life. We see him as a famous musician, perhaps his first choice; a nurse; and a policeman — like his father, who was killed in the 9/11 attacks on New York City — the path his family wants him to pursue.www.emmys.com
Comments / 0