SimPocalypse Review

Nauticrawl is an immensely rewarding narrative adventure about learning how to drive an otherworldly vehicle to freedom. Nauticrawl is a game all about mystery, and I mean this quite literally. Aside from a handful of words explaining that you are a runaway laborer, there is no direction explicitly given to you. You're dumped in front of an instrument panel that you discover is your escape vehicle, but how do you drive it? What is it for? What are you escaping from, and where even are you? These are the questions you uncover slowly but surely as you try your best to throw the right switches at the right time to make it out of captivity alive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO