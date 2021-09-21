CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SimPocalypse Review

By GC Staff
gamecritics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH It’s easy to learn all the features. LOW Generic battles. Generic events. Generic aesthetic. For sure, we live in atypical times – maybe even the end times that churches and cults warn us of. The COVID pandemic, growing number of refugees, global warming… the Doomsday Clock is getting closer to midnight. Luckily, we have videogames, and we trust them to show us how to survive the apocalypse. From Last of Us to Fallout, from Days Gone to Horizon Zero Down, or from Metro to The Division, gamers are probably the best-prepared people in case the gods go mad.

gamecritics.com

bit-tech.net

Deathloop Review

Arkane Studios has always been about letting you play your way. Games like Dishonored and Prey present players with open-ended levels that can be approached with open-ended tools that combine in open-ended ways. The problem with playing 'my way', however, is that my way is always the same. I always sneak. I always try not to kill people, and I always rely on two or three key abilities at the neglect of everything else.
rpgsite.net

Eastward Review

Eastward is a game I’ve been looking forward to since playing the demo almost two years ago, but the game has been in the works far longer than that. Finally, it’s time to head eastbound across the train tracks. Prior to the start of your journey in this action-adventure-RPG, the reclusive John finds Sam, who turns out to be a lively young girl, enclosed in a chamber while digging and looks after her from then on.
PC Gamer

Gamedec review

What is it? A cyberpunk RPG where you're a gamer/detective. In the days before the ubiquity of the internet, stumped gamers would sometimes phone a tip line for a bit of life-saving advice. Nintendo's 'game counselors' in particular had a near-mythical status, and a gig that every kid dreamed of having. The reality was less impressive, less glamorous, but the idealised version—encyclopaedic knowledge of games, completed Battletoads blindfolded, probably owns a sweet leather duster—lives on in Gamedec, where they serve as fixers in virtual worlds.
Space.com

SkyView review

SkyView is a free, easy-to-use resource for locating stars and planets, with a few minor functionality issues. SkyView, a lightweight stargazing app, has been available for over ten years and has had many upgrades leading to the current version: 3.6.1. Currently available on iOS and Android, there are free and paid-for versions of the app, which offer slightly different functionality.
Nintendo Insider

Bustafellows Review

Bustafellows admittedly caught me off guard. As a western Otome fan, my passion for this sub-genre has waned in recent years. Creativity has been on shorter supply and localization efforts continue to leave a lot to be desired. The last one I remember loving was Collar X Malice, and that was a few years ago and had its own issues with stilted dialogue. When PQube announced they were dipping their toes into the Otome market, however, my ears perked up. I had never heard of Bustafellows, but they have a rather good track record with solid localization work. These kinds of games desperately needed a breath of fresh air into them, but when I booted the game up I didn’t expect how much it would accomplish that outside of a buffed script.
thexboxhub.com

Flaskoman Review

Adding to the surprisingly long list of game characters who have a drinking vessel for a head (thanks, Cuphead), we bring you Flaskoman! Part robot, part… um… flask, he was created to ferry combustible liquids from one place to another by an evil scientist. And now he’s participating in GlaDOS-like trials for your amusement. It’s probably not the life that a newborn receptacle had in mind.
Destructoid

Review: Bloodwash

For something I never really directly experienced myself, I have a lot of nostalgia for the halcyon days of the slasher flick. The days where the good stood alongside the bad, and it didn’t really matter which you got. You were in it to watch unrestrained filmmakers try to scare, disturb, or gross you out. They could be as tacky as they wanted to be, there was a market for it.
thexboxhub.com

Yuoni Review

There is something undeniably creepy about ghosts who happen to also be children. Monsters? Pah. Crumbling zombie? Puh-leese. Small child ghost? Oh hells nah! Look at Alma from the F.E.A.R. games, the twins from The Shining; all have put the willies up me to varying degrees. Well, there’s now a new kid on the block with the latest game from Tricore – Yuoni. Taking a first person perspective and putting you in the diminutive shoes of a 10-year old protagonist, the scene is set for a good scare. Are you ready?
Videogamer.com

Sable review

A young girl, called Sable, prepares to leave her village home, but, before she can, her village home leaves her. This is standard practice, for she is one of the Ibexii, a tribe of nomads who drift through the desert. Returning to camp one day, Sable finds it, well, deserted. She is just about to embark on a Gliding: a spiritual pilgrimage in which she will find herself, or not; get a job, or not; and absolutely go travelling. In other words, she is doing a gap year. “It’ll be over before you know it,” someone says. And Sable narrates to herself, “A warning and a reassurance, all in one.”
TheSixthAxis

SkateBIRD Review

I am awful at SkateBIRD. I have gazed desperately inside myself and searched longingly for the beating heart of a tiny parrot on an even tinier skateboard, and found myself wanting… I am coming clean to my own lack of radical moves, because I don’t want to blame SkateBIRD entirely for the problems I had with it. Still, in aiming for a sweet spot between the precision and flow of a dedicated skater, and the unpredictable physics hilarity of an Octodad or the recent I Am Fish, SkateBIRD frustrates just as often as it charms.
videochums.com

Staxel Review

As a block-building game with farming, Staxel sounds like a good fit for fans of games like Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Minecraft but how does it compare with these genre standards? Grab your tools and let's find out. Staxel is a first-person game that looks like Minecraft and has...
gamecritics.com

Lost Judgment Review

HIGH It’s still the best way to beat the hell out of people in modern gaming. LOW Some of the original Judgment‘s nagging issues are still present. WTF …Is this series really ending because of pig-headed Japanese talent agents?. It is quite possibly too good a time to be a...
148apps.com

Nauticrawl review

Nauticrawl is an immensely rewarding narrative adventure about learning how to drive an otherworldly vehicle to freedom. Nauticrawl is a game all about mystery, and I mean this quite literally. Aside from a handful of words explaining that you are a runaway laborer, there is no direction explicitly given to you. You're dumped in front of an instrument panel that you discover is your escape vehicle, but how do you drive it? What is it for? What are you escaping from, and where even are you? These are the questions you uncover slowly but surely as you try your best to throw the right switches at the right time to make it out of captivity alive.
gamecritics.com

Scarlet Nexus Review

LOW Fairly generic mission structure and combat scenarios. WTF This is the Force Unleashed iteration we never got. Scarlet Nexus feels like something of a miracle in 2021 — A major, triple-A game that also happens to be a brand new IP that shakes up an already, over-saturated genre. As...
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Anacronte

Humanity faces the Sorcerers of Evil’s indefeasible designs in a struggle that defines the two species as winners and losers. I’ve seen a lot of strange animated short films throughout my life, but this right here may have a chance at taking the top spot. Most of the cartoon shorts I watched were primarily from Disney, Pixar, and other kid-friendly brands. This one, however, doesn’t belong in any of them. Three years after its debut, the award-winning and crowd-pleasing animated short has made its debut on HBO Max, and based on what I experienced, it’s something that you shouldn’t ignore.
Creative Bloq

Paperlike Review

Paperlike is a well-made texture enhancement for creatives who work on a glossy iPad screen. It makes the iPad even better as a drawing/writing tool and, although there are various cheaper alternatives, Paperlike has a nice texture and feels durable, offering good value. Specs. Materials: polyethylene terephthalate. iPad compatibility: iPad...
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
umassmedia.com

"The Platform" review

"The Platform" is a sci-fi thriller directed by Spaniard David Desola. It was originally released back in 2019. However, it wasn’t until the last couple of months that its popularity sky-rocketed here in the US. Thanks to social medias like TikTok and Instagram, "The Platform" became a must-watch during the pandemic.
dotesports.com

How to equip and change a title in New World

Amazon Games’ new MMORPG, New World, launched earlier today and players are already finding countless ways to customize their characters. From intricate armor sets to a myriad of weapon combinations, New World presents players with many chances to create their character from the ground up. One of the easiest, yet...
