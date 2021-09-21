Outdoor Entertaining: Primo Vista Kirkland Waterfront Estate

Thought-provoking, tranquil, luxurious: Words can’t begin to describe this phenomenal Kirkland waterfront property. It commands magnificent south-facing views down Lake Washington from sunrise to sunset! Mount Rainer’s majestic presence is always in view from the romantic balconies of this grand palace. Eight thousand-plus square feet of total living space sprawling over three gorgeous levels. The main living spaces are masterpieces that the original owners have meticulously created with custom touches from top to bottom. The master bedroom suite, owner’s library, plus one other en suite bedroom all enjoy unobstructed views from their private balconies. This home boasts a total of three bedrooms plus a separate mother-in-law suite (complete with a mini kitchen), which resides atop the north wing of the house over the giant three-car garage. This home is an entertainer’s paradise! Especially the lower level, where multiple activity corners are just waiting to be enjoyed by family and friends. A billiards table, wine cellar, home theater, and home gym complete this fun space. Walk right outside from the ground level and relax in the spa or do a few laps in the pristine pool. Unwind at the end of the day and enjoy the outdoor wood-burning fireplace poolside and forget about the world outside. You’ve worked hard for this, you deserve this, you own this. Welcome home to Primo Kirkland!