CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirkland, WA

Outdoor Entertaining: Primo Vista Kirkland Waterfront Estate

By Robert Pong on
geekwire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThought-provoking, tranquil, luxurious: Words can’t begin to describe this phenomenal Kirkland waterfront property. It commands magnificent south-facing views down Lake Washington from sunrise to sunset! Mount Rainer’s majestic presence is always in view from the romantic balconies of this grand palace. Eight thousand-plus square feet of total living space sprawling over three gorgeous levels. The main living spaces are masterpieces that the original owners have meticulously created with custom touches from top to bottom. The master bedroom suite, owner’s library, plus one other en suite bedroom all enjoy unobstructed views from their private balconies. This home boasts a total of three bedrooms plus a separate mother-in-law suite (complete with a mini kitchen), which resides atop the north wing of the house over the giant three-car garage. This home is an entertainer’s paradise! Especially the lower level, where multiple activity corners are just waiting to be enjoyed by family and friends. A billiards table, wine cellar, home theater, and home gym complete this fun space. Walk right outside from the ground level and relax in the spa or do a few laps in the pristine pool. Unwind at the end of the day and enjoy the outdoor wood-burning fireplace poolside and forget about the world outside. You’ve worked hard for this, you deserve this, you own this. Welcome home to Primo Kirkland!

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Kirkland, WA
Real Estate
Kirkland, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Home, WA
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainer#Living Space#Wine Cellar#Wa#Geek Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy