CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies no pushover against Dodgers' postseason push

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

The Colorado Rockies fell out of contention long before the calendar flipped to September, but that doesn't mean they aren't in the thick of the playoff race. In fact, Colorado (70-80) has been playing a role in the postseason for three weeks, with 14 of their last 17 games coming against teams fighting for playoff spots. They have five more against the top two teams in the majors, including the second of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#German#The San Francisco Giants#Phillies#Braves
WDBO

Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a postseason berth, getting home runs by Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in a row. Their eighth straight victory at home, combined with losses by...
MLB
MLB

Rockies' MiLB teams making playoff push

ATLANTA -- A new comeback has entered Rockies lore. High-A Spokane overcame a 13 1/2-game deficit on Aug. 3 to win its division and will face Eugene in the High-A West championship series. OK, it’s not 2007, but an organization that believes in Minor League results sees it as a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ projected postseason roster has already taken shape

Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux have filled in capably in the outfield on this homestand, possibly doing enough offensively to start against right-handed pitchers once Pollock and Chris Taylor return from their respective injuries. If the Dodgers opt to keep a fifth player on their bench, Matt Beaty figures to be that player. Either Walker Buehler or Max Scherzer will start Game 1 of the postseason.
MLB
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Dodgers lock up ninth consecutive postseason appearance

LOS ANGELES -- TheLos Angeles Dodgersare chasing the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. They caught their rival in one big way by becoming the second team in the majors to clinch a postseason berth. Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith homered in an 8-4 victory over...
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Meet Rockies for Final Time in 2021

As the Dodgers enter the final stretch of the season, they are still only one game behind the Giants. If a tight division race wasn’t nerve-racking enough, being a game apart from your most hated vision rival adds another element. Just imagine if it comes down to a Game 163.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers beat Arizona, clinch postseason spot

Using teammate Albert Pujols' bat, Muncy blasted his 33rd homer, a two-run shot, off Luke Weaver (3-5) in the third, when the D-backs had two errors. Mookie Betts singled leading off and scored, making it 3-0. Will Smith grounded into a fielder's choice to Weaver, who botched the throw, allowing Corey Seager to score after reaching on a fielding error by Ketel Marte.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Open Postseason Ticket Opportunity For Fans to Purchase

The Dodgers are headed to the postseason for the 9th consecutive year. And while they’re still chasing down the Giants in the NL West, fans will get to experience playoff baseball in Los Angeles. The club just locked down home-field advantage for a potential Wild Card game should it come to that.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy