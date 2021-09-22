Rockies no pushover against Dodgers' postseason push

The Colorado Rockies fell out of contention long before the calendar flipped to September, but that doesn't mean they aren't in the thick of the playoff race. In fact, Colorado (70-80) has been playing a role in the postseason for three weeks, with 14 of their last 17 games coming against teams fighting for playoff spots. They have five more against the top two teams in the majors, including the second of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.