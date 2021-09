Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander has yet to find any consistent success in the big leagues, but catcher Jacob Stallings may be his key to finding that consistency. Mitch Keller’s career has been anything but consistent or even normal. The former Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect had one of the most unlucky starts to his career back in 2019. Then he followed that up with one of the luckiest stretches of games in 2020.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO