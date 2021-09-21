Arachnophobia app: Augmented reality may help overcome fear of spiders
BASEL, Switzerland — Fear of spiders is incredibly common and it isn’t hard to figure out the cause. Despite our eight-legged friends actually doing a world of good for the ecosystem and doing away with other pesky bugs, a spider’s less-than-attractive appearance leaves many humans shrieking in terror. Now, however, researchers have developed an augmented reality app that may finally put those fears to rest.www.studyfinds.org
