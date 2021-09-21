CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Arachnophobia app: Augmented reality may help overcome fear of spiders

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASEL, Switzerland — Fear of spiders is incredibly common and it isn’t hard to figure out the cause. Despite our eight-legged friends actually doing a world of good for the ecosystem and doing away with other pesky bugs, a spider’s less-than-attractive appearance leaves many humans shrieking in terror. Now, however, researchers have developed an augmented reality app that may finally put those fears to rest.

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

CT doctor uses augmented reality goggles to perform groundbreaking spinal surgery

STAMFORD — Brynn Blystone knows a thing or two about playing through pain. As a veteran of the hotel and hospitality industry, the 36-year-old has gritted her teeth and put in shifts at restaurants and a butcher shop while suffering with degenerative disc disease. Doctors shaved a bulging spinal disc several years ago, and she underwent a series of painful injections aimed at quieting the nerve.
CONNECTICUT STATE
pymnts

Augmented Reality Helping Build ‘Store of the Future’

Scrolling through social media, it’s easy to see how widespread the use of augmented reality (AR) has become. What once was considered to be a piece of science fiction now allows teenagers, millennials and anyone else with a smartphone to try on glasses, shoes and make-up — or turn themselves (virtually) into a cat.
ELECTRONICS
calmsage.com

Fear of Being Happy: How To Overcome Cherophobia?

Have you been in a situation where you were extremely happy but feared expressing it? I sometimes hold my happiness because I fear that I will jinx it! You do that too or am I the only one doing this?. When this fear comes once in a while it’s completely...
MENTAL HEALTH
yankodesign.com

Meet Moon, a short throw projector that turns textbooks into learning experiences powered by Augmented Reality

In a world dominated by online learning, the Moon projector offers a hybrid style of teaching, where teachers/mentors can project AR content over their students’ textbooks. Designed to make learning from home just about as easy and rewarding as actually being around a teacher/tutor, the Moon projector lets teachers interact with students through augmented reality. The projector sits right in front of a textbook, overlaying virtual elements on top of the book’s printed text. Teachers can then interact with students THROUGH the Moon, underlining paragraphs, leaving notes, highlighting images, and even scoring papers in real-time.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Arachnophobia#Augmented Reality#Exposure Therapy#Basel University#Phobys
studyfinds.org

People synchronize heart rates while listening to stories together

PARIS, France — People subconsciously synchronize their heart rates while listening to stories together, a new study reveals. Just as lovers’ hearts beat at the same pace when they share a passionate moment or when fans marvel at a live performance by their favorite band, people often synchronize physiology when participating in activities together. Now a groundbreaking study by an international team of scientists finds that heart rates line up with each other as people pay close attention to hearing the same story.
HEALTH
chiefexecutive.net

Getting Real With Augmented Reality

A fair amount of press attention has been devoted lately to an intriguing pair of visual communication technologies—augmented reality (AR) and its cousin virtual reality (VR)— each which have been described as keys to enabling everything from accelerated industrial workflows to clinical personality transformations. Both outcomes are, in fact, currently available. But depending on how the systems are applied, these examples only scratch the surface of what’s possible.
WNDU

Medical Moment: Augmented reality for spine surgery

Augmented reality could be the future of surgery. And unlike virtual reality that transports a person into another place, augmented reality is focused on what’s happening right in front of your eyes. This new technique is giving surgeons X-ray vision. With every press, and pull, and kick, Helen Joline is...
HEALTH
lifewire.com

Samsung Augmented Reality App to Enhance Shopping

Samsung is launching a new app that uses augmented reality to enhance the shopping experience. The company says the inspiration for this upcoming feature is changing consumer shopping habits as more people go online to shop. Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience where objects in the real world are...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Pets
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS
Thrive Global

How To Overcome Fear Of Failure

Fear of failure is something that we don’t commonly discuss as it is related to various stigmas like fear of failure shows us weak in front of everyone. However, such reasons should never stop us from overcoming our fears. We should always be moving towards the light of positivity and motivation. Fear of failure is one of the strongest fears that it collapses with our motivation to succeed in our life. I agree that fear is a part of the emotion and fear is almost experienced by everyone. But, fear of failure is something that should be worked upon if you really wish to reach your dreams or goals in your life. Wondering, how to overcome the fear of failure? Don’t worry, this blog will tell you how to overcome the fear of failure with the help of easy steps. So, let’s get started.
ScienceBlog.com

Humans may have hatched and raised deadly cassowary chicks

As early as 18,000 years ago, humans in New Guinea may have collected cassowary eggs near maturity and then raised the birds to adulthood, according to an international team of scientists, who used eggshells to determine the developmental stage of the ancient embryos/chicks when the eggs cracked. “This behavior that...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram to Temporarily Suspend Development of App for Kids

Instagram is temporarily suspending the development of a version of the app for kids as it responds to concerns about the photo- and video-sharing platform’s negative impact on teens. In a video and blog post shared on Monday, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said he still “strongly” believed in creating a version of Instagram for tweens between the ages 10 and 12 where there wouldn’t be any ads and stronger parental controls, given that children are already going online, downloading apps and misrepresenting their ages. He also pointed to other companies like YouTube and TikTok who have versions of their platforms...
CELL PHONES
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Stuck at an Airport? Apps May Help

We all know the frustrating ordeal of being stuck at an airport. But forewarned is forearmed. And there are now a number of apps that reduce or eliminate getting stuck in transit from point A to B. Loungebuddy finds all the available airport lounges, including price points and benefits. AirHelp...
CELL PHONES
dailynewsen.com

The explanation with augmented reality of Canarian television that swepts on networks

Canarian Autonomous Television, RTVC, is covering with great detail all the information related to the eruption of the Palma volcano. A video of one of its programs has become viral on social networks. It is a piece emitted at an hour less, an informative format that used the increased reality to explain to the spectators what would happen if the lava reaches the sea.
TV & VIDEOS
umich.edu

Augmented reality for testing nuclear components

A new machine vision system for testing materials and parts for nuclear reactors shows damage, such as swelling and defects due to radiation, in real time. It could speed up the development of components for advanced nuclear reactors, which may play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change.
INDUSTRY
HIT Consultant

TRIPP Launches First Augmented Reality Experience On 5G-Powered Glasses

– TRIPP, a Los Angeles, CA-based XR wellness and digital psychedelic platform, today announced its continued expansion beyond virtual reality into augmented reality (AR), launching on Nreal’s mixed reality glasses in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Germany and Spain. TRIPP was also selected as one of six companies to join T-Mobile’s Wellness Accelerator Program, working directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build other 5G-powered experiences that promote wellness and improve quality of life.
ELECTRONICS
psychologytoday.com

Empathy Can Help Us Overcome Fear of Others

Fear of others who are different blocks empathy for them, but learning to understand others can help people overcome that fear. Empathy frees people from the bias of fear that blocks empathy, and in turn opens them to deeper understanding. Social empathy uses the knowledge of the history and social...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy