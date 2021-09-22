CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Fan With Upside Down Mask Unloads Hot Take At Danbury Sewage Plant, Internet Reacts

By Lou Milano
 6 days ago
The butt of jokes again? Danbury's John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant has become a destination for bored people far and wide to take their selfies and unload their hot takes. Such was the case u/JLTheRocker on Reddit who managed to sneak this s---ty jab past me last year. He posted a selfie in front of the sewage plant sign with the caption "Good news: I found the best place to get my s--- sorted! Bad News: I had to go to Danbury, CT to do it."

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

