Thai SCB, AIS shares jump over online lending JV

By Chayut Setboonsarng
 6 days ago

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand’s third largest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) jumped in morning trading on Wednesday, following its announcement of a joint venture with the country’s top mobile network, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS).

SCB and AIS late on Tuesday announced the creation of AISCB, to provide online lending via online platforms.

The announcement sent SCB’s shares up nearly 5% when markets opened. AIS shares rose nearly 3% against a benchmark index gain of 0.1%.

“The joint venture will create financial products meeting wide-ranging demand with digital technology as the key driver,” they said in a statement.

Analysts were positive on the partnership.

“This is the only digital lending proposition that has a chance of success in the long term,” said Maria Lapiz, head of institutional research at Maybank Kim Eng, citing the telco’s user base and infrastructure.

AIS, which has 43 million mobile subscribers in Thailand, will hold equal shares in the venture.

The bank could use insight from AIS’s customer behaviour to support the underwriting process, said Finansia Syrus analyst, Yuvanart Suwanumphai.

SCB chief executive Arthid Nanthawithaya was scheduled to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

Rival lender Kasikokrnbank Pcl began a digital lending push here in with Japanese mobile chat app operator Line Corp and launched services last year. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Vivopower Shares Jump On Latest EV Deal

Vivopower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) collaborated with GHH Group for GHH to distribute Tembo-powered electric light vehicles (e-LVs) in over 50 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, using e-LV conversion kits from VivoPower's subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V. GHH plans to purchase 3,000 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through to December...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 2%; Leap Therapeutics Shares Jump

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,557.75 while the NASDAQ fell 0.67% to 15,060.25. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.79% to 4,445.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,539,100 cases with around 666,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,347,320 cases and 443,920 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,034,610 COVID-19 cases with 588,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 226,445,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,661,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

