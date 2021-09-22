CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

A moment that changed me: the first time I foraged in a supermarket bin

By Mim Skinner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2W84_0c47hxwc00
Mim Skinner with food intercepted from waste systems. Photograph: Courtesy of Mim Skinner

The first time I stuck my head in a wheelie bin behind the Tesco in Durham city centre, over 10 years ago, it happened quite unexpectedly.

I had woken up in the university library’s cafe. My nap between lectures had seeped into the busy lunch period and so, as I blinked back to consciousness, I found the quiet table I had nodded off at was now occupied by a Quaker couple eating sandwiches. My interest was caught by their conversation about foraged pastries.

“Do you get them from supermarket bins?” I asked them, the folds of my sleeves imprinted across my face. They told me they regularly collected and redistributed the contents of the big skip-like bins behind supermarkets. I had heard of people bin-diving before and I was captivated by their story. By the time I left for my afternoon tutorial, they had agreed to take me with them next time.

Later that week, I went on my first ever bin raid. We met outside a Pizza Express just after 10pm. Before we tucked down the alleyway, they repeated the warning they had given me in the library – that what we were doing was illegal. Supermarket waste was still owned by the supermarket, so taking it counted as theft.

Just walk confidently, they told me, as my heart pounded staccato against my ribcage. They showed me how to identify the food bins, although we didn’t bother with Marks & Spencer’s bins; the branch had a practice of pouring blue dye or bleach over their waste so that their bins could not be foraged, they told me.

The woman I was with used walking sticks to get around. When we arrived, she leaned them against the bin and hoisted herself over the top to see inside. I watched, impressed. The pair hauled out bags of bread, boxes of fruit and piles of dented cans for us to sort through. Some of the transparent polythene sacks had loose pastries or were muddled in with spilt milk and split packages, so we put them back. Another, though, yielded bottles of olive oil and bags of vegetables and fruit.

I had volunteered with a church food project before and knew how much hunger there was in the city. To see so much good food sitting in bins, some bleached and ruined to keep it from hungry hands, on the street where we had run a soup kitchen, left a lasting impression.

Two years later, having joined forces with my new housemate, Nikki, I had become a fully fledged “freegan”. We kept a bag by the door with rubber gloves, black sacks and beanie hats. We knew the shift patterns of all the security guards we had to sneak past, the positioning of CCTV cameras, and the schedule for waste collection. We had perfected the “wheelbarrow” technique where we would take turns to hold the other’s legs while they bent over into the bin. We hosted community feasts with our hauls and soon knew the names of the people who slept in doorways, or lived in tents on the city’s riverbank.

Our initial surprise at the quantity and quality of food we found had turned into anger at a system that labelled perfectly good groceries as “waste”. Soon our actions became more public: we took pictures of the bins we had raided and tweeted them to the supermarkets. Mostly, they went ignored but one of our photos showing piles of fresh vegetables from Iceland was shared hundreds of times, prompting the company to respond and claim it was an isolated incident. After we replied with a further series of images showing the bin contents on several previous visits, we were invited by news outlets to talk about what we had found and the supermarket was forced to publicly respond.

Eventually, we went from the back door to the front, asking food suppliers and supermarket managers questions about store waste systems, then negotiating with local businesses to collect their surplus. We researched supply chains and rang buzzers on warehouses in Gateshead’s Team Valley industrial estate.

We were often fobbed off with the reply “we don’t have any waste” and asked to leave premises. More than a decade since my first bin raid, most supermarkets have policies around food waste – we’ve now worked with the same branches of M&S and Tesco whose bins we raided, as one of many charity partnerships. More widely, Tesco says it redistributes all surplus food, while M&S and Iceland have committed to using bio-digesters, so surplus that isn’t redistributed can be turned into energy.

The systems can be imperfect and inconsistent, but now it’s on the agenda at least, for supermarkets and consumers.

As the amount of edible waste we collected grew, the community meals we organised became regular pop-ups in ever bigger church halls and borrowed cafes. The meals were Pay As You Feel (PAYF) so anyone could attend. We usually hosted a mixed bag of hipster students, people looking for community, environmentalists, and those simply in need of a meal. Then, six years ago, we set up a community interest company: our bin-raiding had become a fully fledged social enterprise.

Our company, REfUSE CIC, runs a large warehouse, PAYF cafe, catering company, PAYF shop, grocery-box deliveries, emergency food provision and a programme that supports people disadvantaged by language barriers and learning difficulties to train in catering and hospitality. We are based in Chester-le-Street, a town near Newcastle, with a team of 10 staff and more than 100 volunteers who collect and redistribute 10-13 tonnes of edible waste each month. The same companies whose doors we fruitlessly knocked on now call us, asking for help in their mission to send less food to landfill. During the pandemic, we distributed over 90,000 meals to individuals and families who were struggling for food. We dropped parcels to hotels that had been repurposed as emergency accommodation, and to hostels, refuges and houses around the county – all using surplus food. We even had to build new warehousing infrastructure to cope with demand.

When we’re asked about franchising our model, we always reply that our business model is to put ourselves out of business. We don’t want to be collecting surplus, and in a country as rich as the UK, people shouldn’t be going hungry. Instead, we want food systems to change radically, so that there isn’t any waste. Food production is responsible for one-third of global carbon emissions , so if we want to tackle climate change, we need to stop producing food that is thrown away, which currently amounts to a third of what is produced globally .

I never imagined, while I was nervously sorting through bread loaves in a pulled-down hoodie, that food waste would become such a recurring theme in my life. But, 10 years later, I can’t see an avocado or a croissant without thinking about how many are typically wasted, or how much water they took to produce. Most of the food I eat now has been intercepted from waste systems.

I sometimes think about the couple from the library – the woman with her walking sticks, and the man who packed the food carefully into his bag, the tins at the bottom and the bread at the top – and wonder if they have any idea of the journey that began that day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi to trial first checkout-free supermarket

Aldi is trialling its first checkout-free store to allow customers to shop at the supermarket and exit without the need to pay at a till.The discount supermarket chain said the store is in London but declined to give further details of the location of the trial site.It said shoppers will scan a smartphone app to enter the store and can then pick up their shopping and walk out the store.Technology in the stores will track the items picked up, before sending shoppers an email receipt and charging them automatically using their chosen payment method.The trial comes after Amazon opened a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Morrisons Becomes First Supermarket To Ditch Plastic Packaging From All Bananas

Morrisons has pledged to become the first supermarket to remove plastic bags from all of the bananas sold in its stores. From today, new paper bands will start to replace the bags that currently package some bananas. This will mean that 45 million single-use plastic bags (180 tonnes of plastic) will be removed from Morrisons stores a year. It follows the success of a trial for 12 weeks that has removed over two million pre-packed plastic bags to date.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Food Waste#Volunteers#Food Systems#Good Food#Uk#Tesco#Quaker#Pizza Express#Marks Spencer#Cctv#M S
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
CBS 58

Whole Foods is adding a $10 delivery charge

(CNN) -- Amazon Prime users must soon say goodbye to free Whole Foods delivery. Starting on October 25, every Whole Foods delivery order placed through Amazon Prime will include a $9.95 delivery charge. Amazon Prime members were notified of the change via email Friday. The new fee is designed to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
RESTAURANTS
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a Bunch of Air Purifiers for the First Time, and This Was the Clear Winner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. How often do you think about how clean the air is in your home? I know I became more aware of it once I started having friends over who have allergies and other sensitivities that I never have to think about on my own. It led me to be more considerate and accommodating as a host, and another way to do that is to ensure that everyone is breathing in good air. Aeris gave me the opportunity to test out their aair lite air purifier, which covers spaces between 350 to 700 square feet, and it’s become my new recommendation for those new to air purifiers at home.
ELECTRONICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Everything I wish someone had told me when I first moved to Liverpool as a fresher.

Everything I wish someone had told me when I first moved to Liverpool as a fresher. Freshers will be held every night next week, which is my favorite time of the year. Unfortunately, I won’t be a student for the first time in four years, therefore I won’t be able to take advantage of drink specials or particularly planned events.
MUSIC
SPY

The 10 Best Keurig Coffee Makers for Your Home & Office

Table of Contents How Keurig Changed The Coffee World Forever The Drawbacks of Keurig Coffee Makers The Best Keurig Coffee Makers 1. Keurig K-Elite 2. Keurig K-Cafe 3. K-Select 4. Keurig K-Supreme 12-Cup Coffee Maker 5. Keurig K-Mini & K-Mini Plus 6. Keurig K-Classic 7. Keurig K-Duo Plus 8. Keurig K-Duo & K-Duo Essentials 9. Keurig K150 Commercial Coffee Maker 10. Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker The Best Keurig Alternatives The Best K-Cups for Your New Coffee Maker Keurig 1.0 vs. Keurig 2.0 Cleaning Your Keurig Machine Most people can’t even begin to function without their morning cup of joe, to the point where making one with a traditional coffee maker can seem like a...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe before the end of the year.After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large-volume buyers agree to pay for coffee upon delivery months down the road — doubled in late July, reaching heights not seen since 2014. Though prices have eased a bit, they remain elevated at about $1.90 per pound.Coffee lovers already paying $8 or more for a bag in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

House prices increasing by £44 per day on average, Zoopla index shows

House prices increased by £44 per day on average in the six months leading up to August, according to an index.This was up from £30 per day typically over the previous six months (July 2020 to January 2021), Zoopla said.Across the UK, the average house price in August was £235,000 which is a record high for Zoopla’s index.The average property has piled £17,508 onto its value since March 2020, the month that the coronavirus lockdowns in the UK started.But there have been big variations and not everywhere has seen prices increasing.We expect the market to remain busy compared to historical...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Panic-buyers exacerbating ‘temporary’ petrol supply crisis, says AA president

Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA, Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”. “Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast.The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy