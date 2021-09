The Iowa Falls Fire Department was called to Timberview Apartments on Pierce St. in Iowa Falls Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival at 2:16 p.m., IFFD Chief Scott Eisentrager reported a fire in Apt. 18 caused by a stove that had been left on. The one occupant was out and safe, but the fire had gotten into the soffit and into the ceiling. Fire, smoke and water damage was limited to the one unit. Eistentrager said the Alden Fire Department, Iowa Falls EMS, Hardin County EMA and Iowa Falls Police Department responded as well. Approximately 24 firefighters were on the scene about two hours.

IOWA FALLS, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO