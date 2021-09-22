Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, League Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

This season’s League Cup adventure begins today, as we take on Premier League opposition in the third round. Both teams are expected to rotate heavily. Last year, our journey ended quite early thanks to a penalty shootout against Spurs in the fourth round. The previous year, our campaign also ended in the fourth. In fact, in the last seven editions, we’ve either made the final-four (1 final win, 1 final loss, 1 semifinal defeat) or we lost in round-four (Spurs, Man Utd, West Ham, Stoke). Only twice in the Abramovich Era have we failed to advance past the third round.