Premier League

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, League Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season’s League Cup adventure begins today, as we take on Premier League opposition in the third round. Both teams are expected to rotate heavily. Last year, our journey ended quite early thanks to a penalty shootout against Spurs in the fourth round. The previous year, our campaign also ended in the fourth. In fact, in the last seven editions, we’ve either made the final-four (1 final win, 1 final loss, 1 semifinal defeat) or we lost in round-four (Spurs, Man Utd, West Ham, Stoke). Only twice in the Abramovich Era have we failed to advance past the third round.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' to Return for Chelsea vs Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Christian Pulisic is unlikely to make his injury return for Chelsea on Wednesday night against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. The 23-year-old has missed their last three games against Aston Villa, Zenit St Petersburg and Tottenham Hotspur due to an ankle injury picked up on international duty at the beginning of September with the USMNT.
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes one change from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returning to the starting XI after completing his 10-day quarantine in Croatia. Emi Buendia who joined him, is on the bench. Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz,...
Yardbarker

Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on the Blues' Carabao Cup third round win against Aston Villa. The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the next round, where they will face Southampton. Werner netted the opener with a header from close range nine minutes into the second half after Reece James whipped in a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.
Absolute Chelsea

What Thomas Tuchel Demanded From Chelsea Players vs Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Progression

Thomas Tuchel wanted his Chelsea squad to show energy and intensity during their Carabao Cup third round tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Chelsea were taken to penalties by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge after it ended 1-1 in 90 minutes. Cameron Archer cancelled out Timo Werner's opener for the Blues as the second half saw both goals in the game.
vavel.com

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Plymouth Argyle will look to stretch their unbeaten league run to seven matches when they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Tuesday. The Pilgrims haven't lost in League One since their opening day defeat at Rotherham United, winning four and drawing two of their six games since. They won 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and currently sit fourth, knowing victory would send them above leaders Wigan Athletic but having played a game more.
theprideoflondon.com

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Three lessons learnt from chaotic cup tie

Chelsea versus Aston Villa was the embodiment of a League Cup match. The two Premier League sides locked horns for over 90 minutes and in the end, the winner had to be decided via a penalty shootout. It was end-to-end action, the kind that has made English football so well known around the world. The match was not dominated by either of the two sides, although the Blues were expected to win quite comfortably. This just goes on to show the value of the Carabao Cup.
IBTimes

League Cup: Chelsea Star Explains His Surprise Absence In Penalty Shootout Against Aston Villa

Timo Werner revealed why he did not take the penalty during Chelsea’s shootout win over Aston Villa in the League Cup on Wednesday. Werner opened the scoring in the match with his 54th-minute strike on an assist from right-back Reece James. However, 10 minutes later, Aston Villa equalized with a goal from Cameron Archer and eventually taking the third-round clash to a shootout at Stamford Bridge.
ESPN

Chelsea beat Aston Villa in Carabao Cup third round in penalty shooutout

A much-changed Chelsea side crept into the fourth round of the League Cup as they beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the Stamford Bridge clash ended 1-1 on Wednesday. Manchester United crashed out though as West Ham United avenged a weekend loss in the Premier League to claim a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford with Manuel Lanzini scoring early.
PREMIER LEAGUE

