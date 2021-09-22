CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano ISD board to allow temporary mask mandate to expire on Sept. 24

By William C. Wadsack
 7 days ago
Plano ISD's temporary mask mandate will expire Sept. 24 after a motion to extend it was not passed by the district's board of trustees during its Sept. 21 meeting. The temporary mandate, which allows for medical, religious, philosophical and administrative exemptions, has been in place since Aug. 26. It covers all indoor district facilities as well as district-provided transportation. Parents of 3,804 PISD students requested exemptions to the requirement, according to the district website.

