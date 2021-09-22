Plano ISD board to allow temporary mask mandate to expire on Sept. 24

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 24, 2021) – The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce hosts various signature programs each year to connect area business and community leaders in order to drive the local economy. On Friday, Sept. 24, the Rockwall Chamber hosted the 2021 Iron Shot Chamber Classic Clay Shoot. Thirty-six teams competed in the event, held at Texas Gun Ranch in Terrell. This annual clay shoot brings out sharpshooters from all types of businesses to see who has the best shot in Rockwall while also providing the perfect opportunity to network at our “Cigars & Cards” event following the shoot.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO