Should it surprise anyone that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against legislation in the House to fund $1 billion for the Israeli Iron Dome defense system? ("Omar is one of few to oppose Israel defense money," Sept. 25.) Fortunately, the bipartisan bill was overwhelmingly passed by the House and endorsed by President Joe Biden. The Democratic Party had an earlier opportunity to censor her for her anti-Semitic tropes but they didn't have the moral fortitude to single her out. Her vote continues to validate how out of step she is with America.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO