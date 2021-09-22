Why Ryan Pierce Was the Worst Character on The West Wing

There are quite a few elements to take note of when it comes to a show like The West Wing since the realism that people do want versus the realism they don’t want was bound to shake out somehow considering the content of the show. But when it comes to nailing down who the best and worst characters are it becomes a kind of cringe-worthy idea since some folks are bound to use the real-life comparisons that have been seen over the years when it comes to comparing the characters on the show to those who could be their real-life counterparts. Ryan Pierce (played by Jesse Bradford) could have a lot of real-life counterparts since like it or not, nepotism is usually an accusation that was bound to be tossed about. This was due in a big way to the fact that he’s the son of a congressman that managed to land a job in Josh’s office when season 5 picked up, which is something that many upon many people would have loved to have, and probably would have been more qualified for in every single way. The issue with Ryan isn’t so much that he was assigned to his job, it was the fact that his last name meant more than his qualifications.