Why Ryan Pierce Was the Worst Character on The West Wing

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are quite a few elements to take note of when it comes to a show like The West Wing since the realism that people do want versus the realism they don’t want was bound to shake out somehow considering the content of the show. But when it comes to nailing down who the best and worst characters are it becomes a kind of cringe-worthy idea since some folks are bound to use the real-life comparisons that have been seen over the years when it comes to comparing the characters on the show to those who could be their real-life counterparts. Ryan Pierce (played by Jesse Bradford) could have a lot of real-life counterparts since like it or not, nepotism is usually an accusation that was bound to be tossed about. This was due in a big way to the fact that he’s the son of a congressman that managed to land a job in Josh’s office when season 5 picked up, which is something that many upon many people would have loved to have, and probably would have been more qualified for in every single way. The issue with Ryan isn’t so much that he was assigned to his job, it was the fact that his last name meant more than his qualifications.

TVOvermind

Why Clay Morrow Was the Worst Character on Sons of Anarchy

There are cases when someone on a show is just bad since their character arc is insanely boring and doesn’t do much for anyone, and then those times when they’re the worst character since their character is well-played, but they’re still the type of individual you can’t wait to see get their comeuppance. Ron Perlman was a great addition to Sons of Anarchy since he played the perfect part as the president of SAMCRO and the surrogate father figure to Jax Teller, at least for a while. He was a tough and very stern individual, but he was also a liar and conniving force that threatened to tear the club apart at one point along with his wife Gemma, Jax’s mother. The biggest secret that they shared, or that was implied at least, had to do with the death of Gemma’s husband, Jax’s father John Teller, or JT as he was known. Despite being good friends with JT, who founded SAMCRO, Clay had no intention of going completely legit as JT wanted, which meant that he would have to get rid of his friend and club president.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Malcolm Reynolds Was the Best Character on Firefly

It kind of feels like a trend that some of the best characters in TV shows are those that are both flawed and yet morally sound since they know when to let their morals dictate their actions and when to make them take a back seat. Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds became the best character on Firefly for its short run simply because he’s the guy that can get things done and he’s the guy that’s always there for his people no matter that he’s kind of a goof at times. The best part of that is the fact that he can recover quickly thanks to his sharp wit and his ability to roll with just about whatever life gives him since he’s a strong character that is flawed but is also well aware of his own flaws. Characters such as Mal are those that don’t necessarily blunder through life dishing out bravado and attitude, but they are the type that don’t always take everything that seriously and are more or less capable of talking or fighting their way out of any situation. Given the circles that the crew of the Firefly runs in it’s safe to say that this is a survival trait, and a valuable one.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Nick Miller Was the Best Character on New Girl

There doesn’t appear to be a lot of argument that Nick Miller is the best character to come from the show New Girl since a lot of people are still obsessed with him today. The reason for this is that Nick is one of those rare gems that in real life don’t appear to people a lot of times, usually because they’re not looking. A man that likes to be sexually active and inventive but not aggressive is someone that a lot of women would love to find, but apparently can’t. A guy that is sweet but has a definite edge to him is also something that many women apparently can’t find but want. The confusing thing is that when one really looks around, a lot of guys have the qualities that Nick has, but at any given moment a woman might say that this isn’t for them and that there’s something that they don’t like about the guy that disqualifies him as a possible partner. Relationships are tough, that part is easy to grasp, but trying to figure out why more women don’t realize that guys like Nick exist is a mystery.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Neely Capshaw Was the Worst Character on Baywatch

It does feel as though there are plenty of people who will speak up for Neely since eventually, she did become a positive and helpful character on Baywatch. But before that happened she wasn’t above using her looks to manipulate people, nor was she beyond being petty and kind of a drain on those around her since she could be cruel, conniving, and incredibly selfish at times. Some would say that this didn’t affect anything, but the fact that the character was a lifeguard could have been allowed to affect the story in many different ways since people need to be able to trust one another when it comes to a job such as this, and if a person can’t trust who they’re working with when off work, there’s bound to be a serious lack of confidence when they’re on the job. Again, that could be argued since Neely proved to be a competent and skilled lifeguard, but for much of her time on the show initially, she proved to be kind of a pain in the backside considering that she didn’t see any reason to be a decent human being to others unless it would get her what she wanted.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Bradford
TVOvermind

Why Bryan Connerty Is the Best Character on Billions

It’s hard to say that there are any great or best characters on the TV show, Billions, but there are those that are horrible and those that have at least a few shreds of integrity. Calling Bryan Connerty the best character on Billions is kind of like calling a person that gets in out of the rain the least wet, as it’s possible to say that he’s not a bad guy, but he’s still willing to push legal boundaries when he has to. The fact is that he started out with Chuck Rhoades and was fully ready to after anyone and everyone he could to do the right thing and make sure that the bad people were brought to justice. What ended up happening though was that Chuck started willfully going down the wrong path, and Bryan wasn’t ready to follow. The moral fiber that was displayed by Bryan was impressive for a while, at least until he went after his former boss and found out that he was a little too willing to cross the line. Sometimes being the best character on a show like Billions means that the character isn’t as bad as the worst characters.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Craig Feldspar was The Worst Character on Malcolm in the Middle

You expected me to roast Cloris Leachman’s character, Grandma Ida, or Francis, or someone else that might deserve this designation, right? Well, you might be right that they’re horrible characters in their own right, but Francis at least tried to do something positive, and Ida at least owned up to being horrible and gave enough reasons to be the way she was. Craig, on the other hand, had a seriously inflated ego for much of the show and had little to no reason to be this way. The guy coveted Lois in his fantasies more often than not and while he didn’t reveal that he had an issue with Hal that often, his daydreams made it clear that he wanted Lois all to himself while Hal was off scrubbing the floors or perhaps wallowing in the same misery that Craig did on a regular basis. And yet, for all that, he felt that he was a big shot in his own little part of the world, especially when he was at work and wasn’t on probation. Imagine that, a person being put on probation working at a local pharmacy/convenience store.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

American Horror Story Red Tide: Winter Kills-Recap

It would be so easy to take something like this personal, but the finale to Red Tide does bring up a lot of interesting points and, more to the point, it’s fiction on a level that might go over the heads of some folks and hit the nail right on the head for others. The discussion of talent, who has the raw, unfettered type and those that think they have it but are fooling themselves, has been a huge part of this first half of American Horror Story season 10, and it’s been amusing to be certain. But like all things, it had to come to an end before moving onto the second half in the coming week. The finale was a little bit anticlimactic, but for the fans of AHS that have been watching since season 1 that’s not entirely out of character since the denouement that comes after is often stretched just enough that it makes sense and can even lead to the open endings that we’ve become used to. But the way things happened in Red Tide made it clear that there wouldn’t be a lot of winners coming out of this particular fracas.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8 – Noteworthy Events

After a slow yet steady build-up, everything comes to a head in Episode 8. Both Kanan and Jukebox are forced to come face to face with some hard truths. While in the midst of a brutal war with Unique and his crew, tragedy knocks on the front door of the Stark family. If you didn’t get a chance to see this episode. Here are a few noteworthy events:
TV SERIES
#The West Wing#All About Them#Real Drive
TVOvermind

Why Blair Waldorf Was the Best Character on Gossip Girl

From 2007 to 2012, Gossip Girl had the TV world in a chokehold. The series followed a group of wealthy New York high schoolers who were dealing with their own teenage drama while also having all of their secrets put on display by an anonymous blogger named Gossip Girl. Not only did the show have some very interesting storylines, but it also introduced us to some awesome characters. Even nearly a decade after the show’s end, people are still talking about the series and some of their favorite moments. However, out of all of the things Gossip Girl gave us, Blair Waldorf might just be the best of them all. Some believe that Blair was one of the most iconic characters on the show, but we believe she was at the top of the list. Keep reading to find out why we think Blair Waldorf was the best character on Gossip Girl.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

20 Most Interesting Moments From “AP Bio” Season 1

“AP Bio”, if you’ve never heard of it, is a strange sitcom from NBC that features Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor that has been forced to currently teach A.P. Bio at a high school. Glenn’s character Jack Griffin isn’t just teaching anywhere, but in Toledo, Ohio while living in his deceased mother’s house and exacting his revenge schemes on those that have put him in his current situation and just about anyone else. Over the course of the show’s 4 season run so far we certainly see an evolution of the character and his affection however season 1 is a bit different. Season 1 of “AP Bio” shows jack in more of a full-fledged mode of scheming to get himself out of Ohio and back into an ivy league school to be a philosophy professor again. Below we’ve ranked the most interesting moments from season 1 of NBC’s comedy “AP Bio” that was moved to their Peacock service for its two most recent seasons.
TV SERIES
Grazia

Why Succession's Shiv Is The Best Character On TV Right Now

Succession, TV’s bleakest drama-meets-comedy-meets-tragedy, returns for its third season this autumn, and while it doesn’t feel right to say that we’ve missed its cast of selfish, spiteful snobs – we’re definitely looking forward to seeing Shiv Roy. If you’ve missed the show, now’s the time to catch up. Succession follows...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on #OneChicago, Animal Kingdom, All American, Rookie, Sanditon, NCIS: Hawai'i and More

How quickly is Chicago Fire heading for a wedding? Might college sack some All American romances? Which Sanditon duo will sit out Season 2? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any chance an old character will make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire Season 10? For the 200th episode, or as guests at the Stellaride wedding? –Shiran Given that it’s a big, milestone season, showrunner Derek Haas promises “some callbacks that stretch all the way back to the early seasons. It’s going to be a special season, for sure, and one...
TV SERIES
