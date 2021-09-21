CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau chat on driving range at Ryder Cup

By PGA of America
rydercup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the 43rd Ryder Cup, and as the U.S. Team tries to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau spent a few minutes together on the driving range and the two Major Champions had a chat. Once they finished, the crowd cheered, and two of...

www.rydercup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Driving Range#The U S Team#Major Champions#Whistling Straits
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife?

Jordan Spieth finally got back into the winner’s circle in 2021 at the Valero Texas Open, ending a drought that lasted almost four years. It was also the Texan’s first PGA Tour victory as a married man. But who exactly is his wife? Meet Annie Verret here. Who Is Jordan...
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
rydercup.com

Act of sportsmanship between Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood

Winning isn’t everything in the Ryder Cup. It’s also the great moments that come out of the competition. The greatest example was in 1969 – the Concession – when Jack Nicklaus came down the final hole at Royal Birkdale tied with Tony Jacklin. After Nicklaus made a par putt, he conceded Jacklin’s par, ending that Ryder Cup in a tie, which allowed Great Britain & Ireland (continental Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1079) to retain the Cup.
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
rydercup.com

Michael Jordan reacts to clutch Dustin Johnson putt

Six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan knows a thing or two about what it means to be clutch. He also knows a thing or two about the Ryder Cup, having attended the matches since 1997 in Valderrama, Spain. Jordan is at Whistling Straits today for the 43rd Ryder Cup and loved...
NBA
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
rydercup.com

Jordan Spieth’s big adventure

There were many highlights from the opening session of the 43rd Ryder Cup, but no single shot created more buzz than Jordan Spieth’s incredible play from behind the 12-foot grassy wall at the 213-yard 17th hole. The U.S. needed to win the last two holes to try to earn a...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'I don't know what happens to me at the Ryder Cup. I turn into someone else': Sergio Garcia once REFUSED to room with Europe's captain Padraig Harrington but now he's the team's 'heart and soul'

Seven years ago, the relationship between Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington was so fraught the Spaniard went to the Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and told him there was no way he could have his fellow Irishman as a vice-captain. ‘Sergio said to me, “Paul, I don’t care if he’s...
GOLF
rydercup.com

Singles matches to watch

KOHLER, Wis. – The U.S. Ryder Cup Team is out to a commanding 11-5 lead, and the buzz around Whistling Straits indicates a changing of the guard could be in store during Sunday’s Singles matches. But the Europeans likely won’t hand over the Cup without putting up a fight. Both...
GOLF
rydercup.com

What they Said: Thursday at the Ryder Cup

Members of the U.S. and European Ryder Cup Teams met with the media on Thursday during the final practice day ahead of the start of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Americans Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger and Harris English discussed the new makeup of the U.S. squad going forward with rookies making up half the Team. Europe’s Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Tyrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick weighed in on the challenges of adjusting from competing week in and week out as an individual, and shared insight into how they’re keeping themselves both mentally and physically prepared for the start of the Ryder Cup on Friday.
GOLF
rydercup.com

Friendship forges bond for Cantlay, Schauffele

KOHLER, Wis. – There often is a tangible reward in the balance for those lucky few who are good enough, and fortunate enough, to earn their way into team events as professionals. Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter talk about lifetime bonds with players with whom they have paired in Ryder Cups for just one week every other year.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy