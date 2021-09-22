STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Race for Hope begins at Batesville | UALR defeats Mississippi Valley State | ASU finishes eighth
The nation's top dirt modified drivers and teams will converge on Batesville Motor Speedway at Locust Grove starting tonight for the fifth annual Race for Hope 71. The event begins tonight with three consecutive nights of preliminary qualifying and features. Saturday night's 71-lap main event is the richest dirt modified racing, paying $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start. Most dirt modified feature races around the country pay less than $1,500 to win.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0