Colusa, CA

Colusa hosting logo competition to design new city emblem

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
 6 days ago

After nearly 60 years, the Colusa City Council has decided it is time to spruce up the city’s logo and logo competition submissions are encouraged over the next few weeks.

The logo competition will gather a collection of prospective future logos that could, pending Council Approval, replace the existing logo, according to a release issued by the city.

“The new logo is expected to pay tribute to the history, culture, natural environment, agriculture and business influences of the city of Colusa,” read the release. “Submissions are also expected to highlight features that make Colusa unique and be usable in a number of print and digital formats without losing integrity of color or shape. Anyone can offer a submission, however submissions from residents within the City of Colusa city limits will be awarded an extra point during initial scoring.”

According to the release, all submissions will first go through a review committee comprised of members of City staff, the Colusa County Arts Council, the Colusa Indian Community Council and others who will narrow down the selection to the top three that best meet the criteria. All selection will be performed in a blind-judging format.

The top three finalists will be made available to the public for voting both online and in person. The results of the public poll will be used to narrow it down to the final two choses, which will be presented to the City Council, along with the polling results, for the final vote.

“The winning logo will be awarded $500- graciously donated by Messick Ace Hardware” said Economic Development, Tourism and Communications Director Kristy Levings. “Colusa is a creative place and anyone with a logo idea is encouraged to submit.”

Submissions will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 18 and must be submitted electronically to cbic@cityofcolusa.com in a .PNG, .PDF or .JPEG format.

Additional guidelines for the competition can be found at www.CityofColusa.com or by visiting the front counter at City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa.

For more information, call 459-4740 or email cbic@cityofcolusa.com.

Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
U.S. POLITICS
