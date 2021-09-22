CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Plants, drugs located during multiple marijuana searches in Glenn County

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 6 days ago
The Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force uncovered hundreds of marijuana plants and other illegal drugs during multiple searches conducted around Glenn County last week.

Early Thursday morning, members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force (GLINTF) conducted a marijuana compliance operation at three illegal cannabis outdoor grow sites in the rural Orland area, according to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.

“The illegal grows were at three separate addresses within a few miles of each other on County Road 8, west of the city of Orland,” read the release.

Glenn County Probation, the Orland Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the service of three separate search warrants.

During the search, GLINTF agents seized 545 mature marijuana plants, 145 pounds of processed marijuana, and two ounces of concentrated cannabis, according to the release, in addition to a butane honey oil (BHO) lab at one of the addresses.

GLINTF Agents arrested 28-year-old Vidal Chavez Jr., of Orland, for cultivation of marijuana for sale, operating a BHO lab and child endangerment.

Members of the Sheriff’s department joined the GLINTF and Glenn County District Attorney’s Office again early Friday morning to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of N. Butte Street, Willows, in regards to complaints of drug sales and illegal cultivation of cannabis within the area.

Agents contacted the owner of the residence, 33-year-old Vong Xiong along with 10 other adults residing at that location, during the investigation and located 109 cultivated marijuana plants, 55.1 grams of methamphetamine and 458.7 grams of processed marijuana, according to the release.

“GLINTF Agents seized all illegal contraband and released the occupants of the residence,” read the release.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be filed with the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office upon completion of the investigation.

While recreational marijuana use became legal in California in 2018, it is still a crime to sell marajuana or possess it with the intent to sell unless parties have both a state and local license.

Glenn County also adopted Ordinance 15.797.020, which prohibits marijuana to be grown in any indoor setting in all zoning districts throughout the county.

“The ordinance also prohibits the delivery of marijuana,” it was stated in the release.

Anyone with additional information or questions about either of these incidents is asked to contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office by calling 934-6431. The Office, located at 543 West Oak Street, Willows, can also be visited in person.

