Open flames prohibited at Mendocino National Forest through October

By Glenn County Transcript
 6 days ago
The Plaskett Meadows Campground, near Stonyford, is one of the many campgrounds located in the Mendocino National Forest.  Courtesy photo

Campfires, stove fires and other sources of open flame are now prohibited at the Mendocino National Forest through the end of October.

“The prohibitions outlined in Forest Order No. 08-21-04 replace previous restrictions enacted earlier this summer, but now also apply to designated wilderness areas and developed recreation sites, including campgrounds and established fire rings,” read a release issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service.

This forest order went into effect Sept. 16 and will remain in place until Oct. 31. The restrictions are being implemented to minimize risks of human-caused wildfires, according to the release.

Fire restrictions listed in the order include:

– Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, including in wilderness areas and developed recreation sites.

– Using barbeque grills with briquettes, including in developed recreation sites.

– Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

– Operating an internal combustion engine, except on National Forest System roads, trails or within developed recreation sites.

– Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

– Using explosives.

– Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.

Exemptions include:

– Persons with a permit from the Forest Service specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited activity. Please note persons with a California campfire permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above.

– Forest visitors with a valid California campfire permit will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves in an area at least five feet from any flammable materials.

– Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

– Persons with a special use permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the Mendocino National Forest are exempt from prohibition Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 while they are at their recreation residence.

Fire officials also warn visitors to take care with firearms as recreational shooting has caused large fires in the past.

Similar restrictions are also in effect on the neighboring lands, according to the release, and because restrictions can vary by jurisdiction, visitors should contact the area they plan to visit for specific fire restrictions and conditions.

