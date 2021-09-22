Colusa County reports 19th COVID-related death

Colusa County health officials reported the 19th COVID-19 related death within the county on Monday.

According to Justin Caporusso, communications liaison for the county, the decedent was a 79 year old female, who passed away in late August.

“Her secondary cause of death was COVID-19,” said Caporusso.

As of Monday, health officials reported 2,946 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 65 cases since Sept. 13.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 73 are active cases in isolation and there are six virus-related hospitalizations at this time.

To date, 2,854 people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials reported that as of August, 48.6 percent of the population aged 12 and older of Colusa County has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Of those fully vaccinated, six percent are between the ages of 12-15, 22 percent are between the ages of 16-19, 43 percent are between the ages of 20-49, 53 percent are between the ages of 50-64 and 58 percent are aged 65 and older.

As of Aug. 17, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,558 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 5,450 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.

Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.