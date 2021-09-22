Bridge closure prompts detours in Glenn County

Glenn County Public Works announced last week that Bridge 11C-0075 over Angel Sough on County Road Z just north of Highway 162 will be closed for an extended period.

“Immediate closure is recommended for this structure due to a critical condition and structural deficiencies resulting in a reduction in safe load carrying capacity and overall general condition,” read a release issued by the department.

The closure went into effect Sept. 14 and detours have been set up from Highway 162 and Seven Mile Road. An alternate route can be accessed by traveling north on Aguas Frias Road to Nelson Road and then west to Seven Mile Road.

Motorists traveling from Highway 162 are advised to turn north on County Road Y and proceed to County Road 50 before turning east onto County Road Z.

Those traveling on Seven Mile Road are advised to travel south onto County Road 50, west to County Road Y, and then south to Highway 162. Safe Load Capacity and Ratings for this route are 12 tons for 2-axle truck/type 3 vehicles, 18 tons for 3-axle truck/type 3S2 vehicles and 18 tons for 4-axle truck and trailer/type 3-3 vehicles. An alternate route can be accessed by traveling east on Nelson Road to Aguas Frias Road and then south to Highway 162.

“Advance signage has been placed at the bridges,” according to the release. “Glenn County Public Works urges motorists to use these detours as an alternate route. Motorists should plan accordingly and expect additional travel time.”

For more information, call 934-6530 or visit https://tinyurl.com/5fmycav4.