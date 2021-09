Mikel Arteta’s training methods at Arsenal have been questioned after Reiss Nelson suffered an injury at new club Feyenoord.The 21-year-old joined the Dutch side on loan this summer.Nelson missed Feyenoord’s Europa Conference League opener against Maccabi Haifa, with manager Arne Slot revealing the winger had picked up an injury after struggling to adjust to the increased intensity of the club’s training sessions.“Nelson had participated in almost all training sessions at Arsenal, but he experiences the training here as a bit more intense,” Slot explained ahead of the visit to Israel.“He suffered an overuse injury and so he is not here....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO