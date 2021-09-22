CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meatless by mandate

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRural Virginia locals traipsing outdoors may unwittingly encounter various crawling critters. The Lone Star Tick is one such bug. This pest is named after the large, white, often star-shaped spot on the female tick’s back. Commonly found in the southeastern United States, the Lone Star spreads a condition known as Alpha-Gal (short for galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose) Syndrome. At its core, patients develop an allergy to any meat from a hooved animal. However, the allergy has been known to extend to hooved animal byproducts and dairy. The allergy can cause a variety of reactions ranging from gastrointestinal distress to hives to anaphylactic shock.

roanoke.com

Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Have This Snack Food at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

When you're deciding what to snack on, your choices are likely primarily dictated by how hungry you are, your particular tastes, and what's on hand in your fridge or at your local store. However, you might want to add new criteria to that list: whether or not experts are telling you to avoid a particular food to protect your health. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced a public health alert for a popular snack food—read on to discover if you should be purging this product from your kitchen now.
FOOD SAFETY
feastmagazine.com

Vinegar Pie

Desperation pies have been part of the U.S. culinary tradition since the early 1800s, when resourceful farming families would replace seasonal fruit with whatever they could find in their cupboards to create equally delicious desserts. True to its name, vinegar pie, one type of desperation pie, uses apple cider vinegar instead of citrus fruit to add a touch of acid to each slice and balance out the sweetness of the rich custard filling. Despite its humble history, vinegar pie prevails today as a simple, comforting – and increasingly popular – flavor in the Ozarks region and beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
tastecooking.com

Potato Insanity

I love a steamed potato, especially when eaten hot, broken open, and glossed up with some softened butter and salt. And that’s the primary reason I found myself with cold leftover steamed potatoes one day; I cut them in half, then reheated them in olive oil until they were robustly browned on the flat side. The two-step cooking process is a little involved, but the results are crazy-good and absolutely foolproof.
FOOD & DRINKS
AL.com

Cracker Barrel offering meatless ‘Impossible’ sausage at some stores

Cracker Barrel has announced that this week it is expanding a “test offering” of meatless “Impossible” sausage at its restaurants. The world hasn’t necessarily shifted on its axis. Keep in mind that it has been barely a month since the down-home chain announced it was adding bacon mac ‘n’ cheese and bacon ‘n’ egg hashbrown casserole to its fall menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
williams-sonoma.com

8 of Our Favorite Meatless Recipes

There’s a time and place for a good steak, but increasingly people are turning to plant-based diets for environmental, ethical, health, or financial reasons. Whether you’re full-on vegan, pescatarian, partake in Meatless Mondays, or are simply looking to get more veggies and other healthy foods into your diet, we’ve got you covered. Here we’ve rounded up 8 of our favorite meatless recipes that show that you don’t need meat to have a filling, delicious meal.
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Meatless Monday: Vegan Caramel Apple Dip

Shimmy Shack’s Caramel Dip for Apples 1 TBSP Arrowroot or Cornstarch 2 dates (pitted and chopped) 1 ¼ cup coconut cream or full fat coconut milk ¾ cup coconut sugar ¼ tsp salt ½ tsp vanilla 1. Add arrowroot, dates, ¾ cup coconut cream/milk to food processor or blender. Blend until creamy and smooth (re-cream if date chunks are present) 2. In a saucepan add coconut sugar then add the mix from step 1. Heat on medium and WHISK for 2-4 mins. Do not boil. When glossy and deep golden brown it is done. 3. Remove saucepan from heat and add remaining ½ cup milk/cream, salt and vanilla 4. Taste 5. Cool 6. Transfer to glass jar and let cool completely 7. Put a stick in any apple of choice and dip in the caramel. Add sprinkles or chopped peanuts or swirled chocolate or even flavored buttercream. https://shimmyshack.com/
RECIPES
Newswise

Meatless Monday Announces New Culinary Ambassadors

Newswise — NEW YORK--With 7 in 10 consumers saying they will continue cooking at home after the pandemic, culinary skills and information are more important than ever. Home cooks, many of whom are buying even more vegetables and plant-based foods now, may need inspiration and tips for how to make plant-based meals delicious. Meatless Monday, a nonprofit public health initiative developed in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, announces a new group of Culinary Ambassadors. This group is made up of culinary professionals across a variety of specialties who are dedicated to providing plant-based and vegetarian meal expertise. The experts are available for culinary-related media interviews, TV appearances and special events.
FOOD & DRINKS
Arkansas Online

Meatless titans chickening out

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they're hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Frozen Pizza Products Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

Nestlé USA Inc. is recalling more than 27,000 frozen pizza products after they were found to contain undeclared allergens.About 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza are being recalled due to undeclared textured soy protein, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safe…
FOOD SAFETY
Food52

Kale Is the Latest Food to Be Recalled Due to Listeria

In bitter produce news, Baker Farms has announced a recall of its one-pound plastic bags of kale due to possible listeria contamination. The bags of kale were distributed to Kroger and SEG Grocers across 11 different states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, and Virginia. The affected product was distributed to grocery stores between August 30th and September 1st and has a best-by date of September 18, 2021. The product has tested positive for listeria but no illnesses have been reported at this time. So how does listeria compare to other forms of foodborne bacteria like salmonella or E.coli? “While most of the food-related bacteria grow better in warm to moderate temperatures and do not grow at all or only extremely slowly at cold temperatures, listeria is the exception and is able to also grow at low temperatures, such as in refrigerators,” says Dr. Kang Zhou, a food safety officer for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
FOOD SAFETY
CBS New York

Nestlé Recalls DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas That Were Mislabeled, May Contain Allergen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nestlé issued a recall for a DiGiorno frozen pizza that was mislabeled and may contain soy. The recall applies to the company’s DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. (Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture) According to the release, the pepperoni carton may actually contain “three meat pizza,” which has textured soy protein. Soy is a known allergen and is not listed on the label. The affected products have a lot code 1181510721 and “best buy” date of MAR2022. There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Click here for more details from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FOOD SAFETY

