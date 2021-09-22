CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lane Family Practice offers COVID-19 vaccine 'booster' to those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems

Cover picture for the articleLane Family Practice is offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people, a news release said. People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and may not build the same level of immunity to the two-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised, the release said.

