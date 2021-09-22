Lane Family Practice offers COVID-19 vaccine 'booster' to those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible to receive them. AHN says they will begin administering a third-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine following the FDA’s and CDC’s emergency use authorization that was given on Friday. The booster doses will be available for those in groups including people age 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 thru 64 with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of transmission of the virus due to their occupation. Only individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses are eligible to receive the booster dose, and patients must have received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to the booster dose. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their physician’s office or scheduling an appointment online.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO